Federal assistance efforts continue after April floods Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Several feet of floodwater overflowing from the Lost River Cave system engulf Marshall Beach’s home on Cave Mill Road on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, after excessive rainfall throughout the weekend caused historic flooding throughout southcentral Kentucky. GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS

DAVID MAMARIL HOROWITZ

Deadlines for emergency assistance due to the historic April floods are coming up as FEMA teams visit impacted homes in the most affected areas of Bowling Green.

FEMA has extended its Kentucky deadline to July 25 for applications seeking emergency assistance. FEMA Disaster Survivors Assistance teams are going door to door in uniform, with FEMA identification, and never ask for money, said Maria Padron, a media specialist with FEMA’s external affairs department.

Meanwhile, FEMA continues to operate its Disaster Recovery Center at Michael O. Buchanon Park, 9222 Nashville Road, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 7 p.m. The center may stay open longer than anticipated with the deadline extension, as long as FEMA sees the need for it in the community, Padron added.

As of last week, FEMA distributed $792,000 in approved assistance for 172 households across Warren County – among $20.7 million across 5,000 households statewide, according to FEMA.

“I know people are going through a lot and us getting all these detailed paperwork (can be) a challenge for them, but don’t give up,” Padron said. “Keep trying and try to get all those detailed documentation to us as soon as possible so you can get back on your feet and recover.”

“We want to encourage everybody to apply, even (…) if they had a minor damage … If you don’t have insurance to cover that, we want to do our best to help you get on the road to recovery.”

People can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, any Disaster Recovery Center, the FEMA mobile app and the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362, the latter open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Those who use a relay service such as Video Relay Service or captioned telephone should give FEMA the number for that service.

“FEMA is offering a wide variety of help to people affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from April in Kentucky,” FEMA wrote in a statement. “Every homeowner or renter who suffered damage or loss is encouraged to apply. FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs, affected wells and septic systems, damaged vehicles, and other needs not covered by insurance.”

Assistance covers basic needs, including personal property such as clothing, a car per household, a television per household and a computer, Padron said.

“We’re not going to replace your coin collection,” she said.

Assistance estimates need to be detailed, she added.

“Let’s say they get an estimate from a building company: We want to see what they are going to replace in the house – like, the sink in the kitchen, the sink in the bathroom, the door, the front door, or whatever,” she said. “We need to see that sometimes.”

Some reasons people get declined are proof of insurance coverage, proof of identity, settlement of insurance claims or a denial letter from an insurance provider, proof of occupancy, proof of ownership and proof that a damaged property was an applicant’s primary residence when the disaster happened, Padron stated.

In cases where residents have insurance that doesn’t cover everything, FEMA wants to see the settlement letter, the agency stated. If a survivor is underinsured, FEMA “might be able to cover those things that are not covered, for example Septic Systems or affected wells are generally not covered by flood insurance,” FEMA stated.

Those who applied for FEMA assistance following the severe April storm, flooding, straight-line winds, landslides and mudslides will receive a letter by mail or email, according to Padron.

This letter, called a determination letter, explains application status and how to respond, Padron stated.

“It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds,” Padron stated.

People have 60 days from a determination letter date to appeal if FEMA declines their application.

SBA loans

Other federal assistance is available via the Small Business Administration, which is providing loans to homeowners, small businesses and other residents impacted by the April weather event.

A key advantage is that people have a deadline of six months of whether to accept or deny the money, according to Abdelkrim Guermi, a public affairs specialist at the SBA.

SBA interest rates are as low as 2.8%, with rates being higher depending on factors such as credit history and ability to repay, Guermi said. Another advantage, he added, is that the SBA provides loan term of up to 30 years with no interest incurred nor obligation of payment in the first year.

Homeowners qualify for up to $500,000 and an additional $100,000 for personal property. A loan for businesses and nonprofits goes up to $2 million. One for renters goes up to $100,000 for personal property.

Business physical disaster loans, which cover the physical disaster of businesses face, can provide up to $2 million, Guermi said. SBA’s other type of business loan is the Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which covers account payables, stable debt, payroll and similar things, are also for up to $2 million.

Applications for the EIDL are accepted until Jan. 26, 2026, and those for the other loan types are due June 23.

“We definitely process as quickly as possible … within a matter of weeks,” he said.

People can apply for both FEMA and SBA emergency assistance, he said.

— SBA loan applications are at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance