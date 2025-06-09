‘Bring Her Back’ a disturbingly effective thriller Published 1:21 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

“Bring Her Back” is a film that is hard to watch at times.

Co-directors Danny and Michael Philippou – the team behind the 2023 horror film “Talk to Me” – have crafted a film about grief that really goes to uncomfortable places.

It’s definitely not for everyone, but “Bring Her Back” ultimately works because of the Philippous’ careful craftsmanship and some strong performances – including Sally Hawkins.

She plays Laura, a foster mother who welcomes Andy (Billy Barrett) and his step-sister Piper (Soro Wong) into her home after they find their father dead in the family bathroom. Andy has a troubled past while Piper is almost completely blind (she can only make out shapes and colors).

At first Laura seems to be a cheery woman trying to get past the accidental death of her daughter, eager to make a happy home for her new residents. Andy slowly starts to suspect Laura is not quite what she seems, with his suspensions further confirmed by another child living with her, a mute named Olly (Jonah Wren Phillips) who is mostly left locked in his room.

The screenplay, co-written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, has a lot to say about how we handle grief and the toll it takes on one’s mental health. “Bring Her Back” also handles child abuse and child trauma in a way that at times comes across pretty blunt, but is also quite effective.

These themes get a supernatural twist, as we slowly learn Laura’s true motives, that works much better than the Philppou’s previous film “Talk to Me.” That film received nearly universal acclaim when it was released in 2023, but it left me cold – a solid premise that got stretched way too thin and kind of painted itself in a creative corner.

“Bring Her Back” does a better job of sticking the landing, even if it is a little wobbly as it lands. It helps having four strong performances to work around. All three of the younger cast members bring a strong authenticity to their respective characters – Phillips delivering with a character that has no dialogue.

But it is Hawkins that is the glue that holds this all together. Like the material, her character proves to be difficult to watch at times – filled with a darkness that some will feel crosses a line. It’s the kind of work that is the exact opposite of Hawkins usual pleasant side as the mom in “Paddington” and the film “Happy Go Lucky.”

Hawkins shows her range as an actress which a much darker turn here, one that gives “Bring Her Back” a strong anchor that makes this an effective thriller.

If You Go

“Bring Her Back”

Starring: Billy Barratt, Sally Hawkins

Directed by: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

Rating: R for strong disturbing bloody violent content, some grisly images, graphic nudity, underage drinking and language.

Playing at: Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12, Regal Greenwood Mall Stadium 10, Highland Cinemas (Glasgow)

Grade: B-