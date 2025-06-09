Rockfield’s Potter ties for first at BGT event in Gilbertsville Published 10:10 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Rockfield’s Knox Potter tied for first place in the boys’ 10 and under (9-hole) division in Sunday’s Bluegrass Golf Tour Series event held at Kentucky Dam Village State Park Golf Course in Gilbertsville.

Potter shot a 10-over par 46 to share first-place honors with Mayfield’s Miller Dunn.

Potter won the BGT Combo Regional No. 7 title by two strokes with a combined 13-over 85 after earning medalist honors with a 39 in Saturday’s event at Books Randolph Golf Club in Cadiz.

Morgantown’s Cooper Embry took runner-up honors in the boys’ 15-18 division with an 8-over 80, two shots back of Paducah’s Brently Gregory.