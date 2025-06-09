Kentucky Super Preps returns to honor student-athletes Published 11:06 am Monday, June 9, 2025

The spotlight will shine on many of the area’s most accomplished student-athletes on Tuesday for the eighth annual Kentucky Super Preps awards ceremony at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The event, sponsored by the Daily News and presented by Med Center Health in addition to dozens of sponsoring area businesses, highlights student-athletes from 14 area high schools for their achievements in athletics, academics and community involvement.

Awards will be presented to the overall male and female student athletes of the year, the coach of the year and the athletic director of the year as voted on by a panel of judges. One student-athlete is chosen in each sport as a Kentucky Super Preps Athlete of the Year, and several specialty awards will be presented to student athletes Tuesday.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark.

“Kentucky Super Preps, presented by title sponsor Med Center Health, the Daily News and dozens of area businesses, offers recognition not just for what nominated student-athletes may have accomplished on their fields and courts of play, but for the way they thrive in the classroom, in school and in their communities,” said Joe Imel, Daily News Publisher. “Kentucky Super Preps will honor the best of the very best when it comes to academics, community service, school and athletics.”

This year’s featured guest speaker is distance runner Tyler Kelley, an Alvaton resident who won the Dances With Dirt – Gnaw Bone 50-Mile race on May 17 in Nashville just more than a month after running in the Viper 300 – a 200-mile ultramarathon – in Memphis.