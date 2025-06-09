Former BGHS star Forbes helps Louisville reach CWS Published 12:25 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Louisville pitcher Patrick Forbes (1) pitches against ETSU during an NCAA regional baseball game on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Auburn's Carson Myers (24) pitches during an NCAA super regional baseball game against Coastal Carolina on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

The road leads to Omaha for former Bowling Green High School standout pitcher Patrick Forbes.

Forbes, a junior right-handed starting pitcher for Louisville, helped the Cardinals reach the College World Series this past weekend by winning an NCAA Super Regional series against Miami.

Forbes got the start for Louisville in Game 1 against Miami and pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run off four hits and four walks while striking out nine batters. Forbes got the win in the opener and the Cardinals won the series, 2-1, to advance to the CWS at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. The double-elimination tournament starts Friday. Pairings have not been determined yet.

Email newsletter signup

Forbes, the 2022 Kentucky Mr. Baseball at Bowling Green, has appeared in 14 games this season (all starts) and has tallied a 4-2 record and a 4.36 ERA over 66 innings of work with 107 strikeouts.

He is in his third season at Louisville.

A former teammate of Forbes at BGHS, Auburn left-handed pitcher Carson Myers, also had a solid showing in the Tigers’ Super Regional loss to Coastal Carolina.

Myers saw action in relief in Game 1 for Auburn, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with three strikeouts in 7-6 loss in 10 innings. Coastal Carolina won the best-of-three series, 2-0.

Myers helped the Tigers reach the Super Regionals by winning the Auburn Regional. Myers earned the win in a 9-5 win against Central Connecticut State on May 30. The senior pitched six innings in relief, allowing one run off only one hit and two walks while striking out nine.

This season, Myers appeared in 22 games (one start) for Auburn and posted a 2.77 ERA over 42 innings. He compiled a 3-2 record and totaled three saves for the Tigers. Myers, who began his collegiate career at UAB, has played two seasons at Auburn.

A third former area standout had a chance to join Forbes in Omaha. Franklin-Simpson graduate Brevin Scott, a freshman right-handed pitcher at Murray State, is part of a Racers squad that played Duke on Monday in the Game 3 of a best-of-three Super Regional.

Scott has not seen action this season for the Racers.