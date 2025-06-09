WKU Bands to celebrate 100 years with concerts Published 10:28 am Monday, June 9, 2025

The Western Kentucky University Bands continue to celebrate 100 years with their Summer Twilight Concert Series, which includes two summer concerts this month with the Southern Kentucky Concert Band at WKU.

The band’s first concert of the series will be at 8 p.m. June 12 at the Downing Student Union Auditorium.

According to a news release, the program will feature a wide variety of musical styles, from 1940s swing tunes to marches by Sousa. The program will open with the theme from the movie, “Superman.”

“This program includes something for everyone. There is a toe-tapping polka number (yes really), a beautiful work, written by Nashville composer Jay Dawson, entitled ‘Land Between,’ which was commissioned by the band directors of the District-1 Kentucky Music Educators Association, thus the title ‘Land Between’ (the Lakes), a great compilation of 1940s swing charts masterfully arranged for concert band, and more,” said Gary Schallert, WKU director of bands, in the news release.

The second concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 21 at DSU Auditorium, will celebrate the life and musical influences of Professor Joe Stites, a former conductor of the Southern Kentucky Concert Band and professor of music at WKU.

Stites passed away March 1.

Several guest conductors will share the podium with Schallert, including Stite’s brother, Tom Stites, a retired high school band director and music administrator for the Owensboro School District; Joe’s son, Jim, a band director with the Lincoln County Schools; Joe’s lifelong friend, Bowling Green resident Larry Long; and Dr. John Stroube, executive director of the Kentucky Music Educators Association.

The program will feature some of Joe Stites’ favorite works for concert band performed by former students, friends and colleagues of Stites.

Both concerts are free and open to the public. Parking will be available close to DSU.

The first band at the Western Kentucky Teachers College was formed in 1925 as a student organization and was led by student director Joyce Felts. There were 18 members. By the next year, a faculty director, Franz J. Strahm, was employed, and the band had grown to 30 members. One hundred years later, the internationally renowned program serves over 400 students in multiple ensembles as well as the Bowling Green community with the Campus Community Band and the Southern Kentucky Concert Band.

The Southern Kentucky Concert Band at WKU is a community band that was organized by former WKU Director of Bands John Carmichael in the summer of 1994.

The Summer Concert Twilight Series has taken place every year except in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– For more information, contact the WKU Department of Music at (270) 745-4523.