SLIDE SHOW: Pilots perform for crowds at 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show

Published 10:35 am Monday, June 9, 2025

By Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News

A vapor cone engages around a F35A as it flies during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News

The 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show was held in Smyrna, Tenn., on Saturday and Sunday, performing flight patterns and stunts for crowds.

