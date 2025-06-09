SLIDE SHOW: Pilots perform for crowds at 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show
Published 10:35 am Monday, June 9, 2025
A vapor cone engages around a F35A as it flies during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
A Growler Demo Team pilot waves to the Great Tennessee Air Show crowd after completion of their demo during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
A trio of P-51s fly in the "Jack Aces" three-ship P-51 Demo during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
Blue Angel 6 flies toward the crowd as the vapor rolls off the nose and cockpit down the fuselage during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
A fan takes video as the Blue Angels taxi out to the runway during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
The United States Navy Blue Angels pilots began formation to walk to their jets before takeoff during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
The Heritage Flight featuring the "Happy Jack's Go Buggy" P-51 Mustang and the F35A Lightning fly during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
Pilots perform flight patterns for audience members during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
Blue Angel 5 gains altitude on takeoff from the runway during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
The United States Navy Diamond flies during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
David Windmiller turns his Zivko Edge 540 upside down as he flies in the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
Major Melanie "Mach" Kluesner waves to the crowd as she gets ready to take off in her United States Air Force F35A Lightning during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
A fan waves back to the Growler demo team pilot after completion of their demo during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
Vapor rolls off the wings of a F35A Lightning as pilot "Mach" Kleusner gets close overhead to the crowd toward show center for the "high speed pass" during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
Flagship Detroit flies during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
A United States Navy EA/18 lights its afterburners and vapor shows on its wings as it takes a tight radius turn during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
The United States Navy Growler Demo team flies in a two-ship demo as an EA/18 overtakes a Growler during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
The United States Navy Diamond flies toward show center during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
The United States Navy Diamond flies away from the crowd with the afterburners lit during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
Louis Horschel waves to the crowd from the cockpit of his P-51 "Mad Max" after performing as part of the "Jack Aces" P-51 three-ship demo team during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
The National Anthem plays as the Smyrna Airport Fire Rescue presents the American flag during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
Rich Dawe, a retired Navy Captain, flies his Jet Provost Aerobatics, which he restored this jet after obtaining it from the Royal Canadian Air Force, during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
Major Melanie "Mach" Kluesner flies her United States Air Force F35A Lightning during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
The Heritage Flight featuring the "Happy Jack's Go Buggy" P-51 Mustang and the F35A Lightning fly during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
United States Navy Legacy flight honors the Navy as they fly during the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna, Tenn., on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Brian Hogan for the Bowling Green Daily News
The 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show was held in Smyrna, Tenn., on Saturday and Sunday, performing flight patterns and stunts for crowds.