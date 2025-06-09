GPD: Man arrested after being tied up Published 3:11 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

A man who Glasgow police found tied up and assaulted at the entrance of a residence was arrested Sunday.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, the man, identified as Clayton Button, 34, of Glasgow, entered a Lexington Drive residence with a gun and had an argument and then a physical altercation with a person living there.

Button was determined by police to have a felony conviction and he was arrested on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.