Community marks close of Duncan Hines Days at Circus Square Park Published 7:22 am Monday, June 9, 2025

1/16 Swipe or click to see more The Josephines perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/16 Swipe or click to see more The Josephines perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 3/16 Swipe or click to see more The Josephines perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 4/16 Swipe or click to see more Local band Government Cheese performs a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 5/16 Swipe or click to see more Families play with various yard games, like giant Tetris, Four Square and other games, during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 6/16 Swipe or click to see more Evan Lewis, 9, of Bowling Green plays in the fountains at Circus Square Park during the Eats and Beats Music Fest on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 7/16 Swipe or click to see more Alyssa Greer of Bowling Green gives belly rubs to Barry Rose’s dog Daisy as they listen to local band Government Cheese perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 8/16 Swipe or click to see more Fans sing along as local band Government Cheese performs a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 9/16 Swipe or click to see more Local band Government Cheese performs a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 10/16 Swipe or click to see more Craig Lonas adds pink polkadots to part of the community art mural during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 11/16 Swipe or click to see more Liam Mayo, 4, of Bowling Green plays in the fountains at Circus Square Park during the Eats and Beats Music Fest on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 12/16 Swipe or click to see more Boxes of Dolly Parton’s vanilla cake mix by Duncan Hines and Duncan Hines Days rubber duckies sit out on display at the White Squirrel Brewery booth during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 13/16 Swipe or click to see more Summer Homaker, 6, of Bowling Green smiles as she is shown her unicorn face paint done by Sadie Jeannette of Sadie’s Face Painting during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 14/16 Swipe or click to see more Fans dance as local band Government Cheese performs a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 15/16 Swipe or click to see more Cyrus Thomas, 8, of Smiths Grove waves to the band members of Government Cheese as they perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 16/16 Swipe or click to see more The Josephines perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

DAVID MAMARIL HOROWITZ

david.horowitz@bgdailynews.com

Bowling Green celebrated the finale of the week’s Duncan Hines Days, a culmination of numerous events over seven days that drew steady crowds Saturday to Circus Square Park.

Email newsletter signup

“Eats & Beats” Music Fest featured local and regional talent – The Josephines, Government Cheese, HuDost, The Lowland Ramblers and BG Rock Band Academy – as more than 20 food trucks served up fare along the park’s perimeter.

“This is very much trying to bring Bowling Green entertainment to the next level,” said Telia Butler, the city’s downtown development coordinator. “Every year we do a little bit more and a little bit more with this event, with the hopes that others catch on and continue, and we make it accessible for everyone.”

New outdoors event technology was front and center, mainly two giant video walls on either side of the stage, and nighttime illumination technology through the park. One area, for children, featured inflatables, face-painting and games, and the fountain was on so kids could play; closer to State Street, several murals by local artists were set up so community members could paint on them.

Butler estimated in the early evening that the event – pulled together by the city, the county and about 40 community organizations – was on track to have a few thousand come through by the day’s end. The rain kept some away at first – and caused the cancellation of the duck paddle race and regatta, per social media – but it was picking up by the evening, according to Butler.

Butler stated that the goal for economic impact is to generate more than $2 million for southern Kentucky.

Bowling Green native Damon Lewis sat back on the grass as he watched over his kids, Evan Lewis and Evelina Lewis, having a blast at the water feature. His favorite parts included the live music, safe environment and accessible drinks nearby for him and his children.

“Everything’s taken care of,” Lewis said. “The fact that the city puts the money together and appropriates the funds for us to enjoy this, it shows that you’re in a good community that tries to make everybody feel a little more happy to be here during the summer.”

Deborah La Fetra, a Knoxville, Tennessee, resident, said she came specifically for the festival and spent the day downtown, which included a visit to the Duncan Hines exhibit at the Kentucky Museum.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed it,” she said of the day. “Having never been here, we are charmed by the people that we have met, and how friendly everyone is and how well everyone just seems to get along.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed all the people-watching and just all the smiles. It’s a lovely place.”