Rockfield’s Potter wins BGT event in Cadiz Published 9:31 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

Rockfield’s Knox Potter took first-place honors in the boys’ 10 and under (9-hole) division Saturday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Series event held at Boots Randolph Golf Club in Cadiz.

Potter shot a 3-over par 39 to win his division by two strokes.

Woodburn’s Carson Smith tied for second in the boys’ 15-18 division with an 8-over 80, seven shots back of individual medalist Andrew Kimbro of Benton. Russellville’s Riley Shepherd tied for fifth with an 82.