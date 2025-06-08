Hilltoppers land four commitments for Class of 2026 Published 11:48 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

Western Kentucky’s football program picked up four commitments for the Class of 2026 over the weekend.

Running back Le’Kamren Meadows, a 6-foot, 210-pound rising senior at Moody High School in Moody, Alabama, announced his commitment to WKU on social media Saturday. Meadows had offers from nine schools including fellow Conference USA programs Middle Tennessee and Kennesaw State as well as UAB and South Alabama, according to the recruiting website 247Sports.com.

Meadows’ teammate at Moody, defensive lineman/linebacker Henry Smith, also announced his commitment to WKU on social media. Moody, a 6-4, 245-pounder, held offers from fellow CUSA programs Liberty, Kennesaw State and MTSU among his 12 offers, according to 247Sports.com.

Asa Holbert, a 6-7, 315-pound offensive tackle from Cherokee County High School in Centre, Alabama, announced his commitment to WKU on social media. Holbert held offers from six schools, including MTSU and outgoing CUSA member UTEP according to 247Sports.com.

Bryce Fulda, a 6-4, 243-pound defensive end from Cardinal Mooney High School in Bradenton, Florida, announced his commitment to the Tops on social media. Fulda held 11 offers according to 247Sports.com, including fellow CUSA member MTSU along with Navy, Toledo and Central Michigan.

Baseball

Former Western Kentucky standout pitcher Jack Bennett, who entered the NCAA transfer portal following the Tops’ NCAA Regional appearance, announced on social media Friday that he has committed to Kentucky.

Bennett, a 6-2, 210-pound right-handed starting pitcher from Paducah, spent three seasons at WKU and was twice named CUSA Pitcher of the Week. This past season, Bennett helped the Hilltoppers win the CUSA Baseball Tournament Championship for the first time in program history.

Bennett went 7-1 in 14 appearances (all starts) and compiled a 3.13 ERA with 49 strikeouts over 63 1/3 innings. Bennett, who just completed his junior season, was a All-CUSA second-team selection.

Fellow WKU starting pitcher Drew Whalen has committed to Auburn, On3.com’s Justin Hokanson reported Saturday.

Whalen, who entered the NCAA transfer portal after WKU’s exit from the NCAA tournament, was named the CUSA Pitcher of the Year in 2025. The 6-1, 206-pound native of Franklin, Tennessee, spent two years pitching for the Hilltoppers. After earning CUSA All-Freshman honors in 2024, Whalen was even better as a sophomore this past season. In a team-leading 81 2/3 innings over 16 starts, Whalen posted a 9-3 record and tallied 90 strikeouts as the Tops’ No. 1 starter through much of the season.

Women’s soccer

Utah Valley announced the addition of WKU transfer Mia Roberts on Friday.

Roberts, who spent two seasons as a goalkeeper with the Hilltoppers, did not see game action in either 2023 or 2024.

A native of South Jordan, Utah, the 5-9 Roberts completed her redshirt freshman season at WKU in 2024.