Cawthorn helps Kentucky Girls’ All-Stars sweep Indiana Published 10:43 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

Recent Franklin-Simpson graduate LaReesha Cawthorn scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds to help the Kentucky All-Stars beat Indiana 106-103 in double overtime in the annual Kentucky-Indiana Girls’ All-Star Game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Cawthorn, a Tennessee Tech signee, also tallied three steals and a pair of assists as Kentucky swept the annual two-game series for the first time since 2012.

Kentucky Miss Basketball ZaKiyah Johnson of Sacred Heart Academy scored a game-high 34 points, grabbed six rebounds and tallied three blocks in the win. The Michigan signee also dished out five assists and tallied three steals.

Louisville signee Peyton Bradley (Meade County) added 26 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Michigan signee Ciara Byers (George Rogers Clark) finished with nine points and eight rebounds, and Northern Kentucky signee Caroline Eaglin (Newport Central Catholic) chipped in with 11 points and two assists.

In Friday’s 84-73 win at Lexington Catholic High School, Johnson led the Kentucky All-Stars with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Cawthorn tallied a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, plus added four assists. Bradley finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. Byers had 15 points and five rebounds.

Indiana swept the boys’ matchup with Saturday’s 105-92 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Kentucky Mr. Basketball Malachi Moreno, a 7-foot-1 Kentucky signee who prepped at Great Crossing, did not play along with Western Kentucky signee Armelo Boone (Woodford County).

East Tennessee State signee Maddox Huff (Harlan County) led the Kentucky squad with 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. Illinois-Chicago signee Andy Johnson (Cooper) added 16 points and six rebounds, Breathitt County graduate Austin Sperry scored 15 points, Evansville signee Aaron Gutman (Walton-Verona) tallied 10 points and seven rebounds and Stony Brook signee Jonah Butler (Calloway County) finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Butler County graduate Ty Price, a Tennessee-Martin signee, added eight points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.

In Friday’s 98-89 loss at Lexington Catholic, Moreno earned game MVP honors after posting a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds along with four blocks and three assists.

Morehead State signee Vince Dawson, Moreno’s teammate at Great Crossing, added 21 points and seven rebounds for Kentucky. Huff chipped in with 16 points and six rebounds, Johnson had 11 points and five rebounds, Gutman tallied 10 points and Butler finished with nine points.