Hot Rods’ rally falls short in extra-inning loss to BlueClaws Published 5:55 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

The Bowling Green Hot Rods rallied from down seven runs to force extra innings, but ultimately fell in the series finale to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Sunday, 12-10, in South Atlantic League action at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (21-35) struck first in the top of the first inning facing Hot Rods starter TJ Nichols. Carson DeMartini launched a solo home run to right, giving Jersey Shore an early 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green (30-26) responded in the bottom of the first with Jersey Shore starter Braydon Tucker on the mound. Adrian Santana singled and Aidan Smith walked, putting runners at first and second. Noah Myers blasted a three-run home run to right, putting the Hot Rods ahead, 3-1.

Email newsletter signup

Jersey Shore tightened the score in the top of the third still facing Nichols. Zach Arnold slapped a solo home run, cutting the Hot Rods’ lead to 3-2.

In the top of the fourth, Kehden Hettiger slammed a solo home run, tying the game, 3-3.

Jersey Shore blew the game open in the top of the fifth, scoring seven runs on six hits. The big inning was highlighted by a three-run shot by Matt Higgins against Hot Rods reliever Chris Villaman, giving the BlueClaws the a 10-3 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bowling Green plated a pair of runs against BlueClaws reliever Cristhian Tortosa. Aidan Smith muscled a solo home run to center, making it a 10-4 deficit. Mac Horvath singled and came across to score on a Ryan Cermak double, cutting the Jersey Shore lead in half, 10-5.

The Hot Rods made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh facing Paxton Thompson. Carlos Colmenarez doubled and Smith walked, putting runners at first and second. Emilien Pitre slapped a single, scoring Colmenarez from second. Horvath walked to load the bases, and Myers singled, scoring a pair of runs. With runners at second and third a balk from Thompson plated another run, making it a 10-9 BlueClaws lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Bowling Green rallied against Jersey Shore reliever Andrew Baker. Smith walked and Pitre reached on a fielder’s choice, and a throwing error from Higgins put runners on the corners. A dropped third strike with and wild pitch allowed Cermak to reach safely and plated Smith, tying the game at 10-10 and forcing extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, the BlueClaws scored two runs against Bowling Green reliever Junior William. Bryan Rincon started at second and scored on a Bryson Ware single. Arnold doubled, scoring Ware from first, giving the BlueClaws the lead, 12-10.

Baker finished out a perfect 10th inning, finalizing the BlueClaws win.

Baker (1-0) received the victory after pitching two innings, allowing one unearned run on no hits, walking one and fanning five batters. William (0-1) takes the loss after pitching an inning, surrendering two runs (one earned), on two hits, and striking out one.

Bowling Green enjoys the day off on Monday before traveling to Winston-Salem on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Dash. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 pm CDT at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.