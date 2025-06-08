Bring Vette City back to BG Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

One year ago, I wrote a letter asking Bowling Green to support Vette City Roller Derby and our junior league by helping us secure a venue for local events and nothing has changed.

In September 2024, we held a successful “Almost Home” bout in Owensboro that was met with enthusiasm and was, by all metrics, a win for us and downtown Owensboro.

Once again, our 2025 “home” bout will be held in Owensboro. And this year, Visit Owensboro awarded us a $5,000 grant to expand our event to two days and includes clinics with Team USA coaches. That will increase hotel stays & visits to local businesses. Owensboro sees the value in our inclusive, full-contact, female-driven sport and is acting on it. The pay off? We are now being considered as potential hosts for large championship tournaments that will be huge economic boosts for our host city — currently Owensboro.

We do have loyal sponsors and supporters in Bowling Green and are very grateful for them, but we need home bouts to raise visibility and understanding of the sport.

We’ve offered to run demos, and proposed community partnerships but we’re consistently met with unwarranted concerns from decision-makers. Bowling Green is missing an opportunity to support athletic equity, tourism, and a growing sport that empowers all genders, ages, body types, and non-gender-conforming athletes.

Our leagues remain active in Bowling Green despite it all. We march in the Jaycees Christmas Parade, participate in PRIDE and Duncan Hines Days, and host downtown bingo nights. We want to stay. We want to grow here.

But if we continue to be ignored, we’ll keep doing what’s best for our skaters and our leagues. Whatever that looks like in the future.

Who will step up to the jam line and make this right?

Bring Vette City home.

Mary Duke

Bowling Green