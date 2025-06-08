Warren County grand jury returns indictments Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

The following people were indicted May 28 by a Warren County grand jury:

Josue Neftali Alvarado Dominguez, 35, 1856 Loop Drive, #332, incest, first-degree rape; transfer bond.

Jimmie Frank Bailey Jr., 45, homeless, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.

Email newsletter signup

Marcos Abdulio Benitez, 40, 1414 Stonehenge Ave., first-degree criminal mischief, four counts of second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), no operator’s license; transfer bond.

Dhafir A. Brewer, 41, Birmingham, Alabama, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $6,500 cash bond.

Cobin Alexander Burton, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Jeffrey David Chandler, 65, 1415 Newton Ave., first-degree bail jumping; $15,000 cash bond concurrent with other indictment.

Cody Alexander Courtway, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.

Dakota Lee Crouch, 18, 280 Cumberland Trace Road, #913, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, speeding, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.

Davidde John Hundt, 31, 2745 Nashville Road, #28, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.

Joshua Clayton McCarty, 39, 587 E. Seventh St., Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seatbelt, failure to dim headlights; transfer bond.

Loren Rachelle Blevins, 30, 587 E. Seventh St., Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.

Joshua Alex Smith, 36, 402 E. Ninth St., Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

Briana Kay Miller AKA Brianna Kay Miller, 27, 436 Dishman Lane, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $7,500 cash bond.

Brandon Dale Parrish Sutton, 20, homeless, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $10,000 cash bond.

Jon Brandon Moss, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, trafficking in stolen identities, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.

Joseph Msendele, 34, 402 Old Morgantown Road, #11D, five counts of first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.

Byaombe Sadi, 28, 402 Old Morgantown Road, #11D, five counts of first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.

Karlisha Lynn Petties, 35, 3139 Scottsville Road, #213, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $2,500 cash bond.

Dylan Kane Reece, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond concurrent with other indictment.

Cody Allen Rivera, 36, 570 Dunn Moon Road, Smiths Grove, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree burglary; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only; receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.

Matthew Elmer Gullion, 28, 126 Westwood Cir., Apt. A, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree burglary; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Nicholas Earl Thomerson, 35, 122 Westwood Cir., Apt. D, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Lucian Lee Wilson, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.