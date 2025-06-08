SLIDE SHOW: Health & Wellness Expo draws huge crowd

More than 1,000 people turned out for the Health & Wellness Expo, sponsored by Med Center Health, at the Sloan Convention Center, Saturday, June 7, 2025. Attendees took advantage of health screenings, services, information on healthy living, and door prizes. Some of the screening booths included, blood pressure, blood glucose, body fat, depression screening, EKG, HIV testing, mental health screening, pulmonary function test, stroke risk assessment, video ear screening and vision screening.

About Joe Imel

Joe Imel is the Regional Publisher of the Bowling Green Daily News, as well as seven other CMG newspapers in Kentucky and Tn. The Daily News has been publishing for more than 169 years in Southcentral Kentucky. Imel began his journalism career 37 years ago as a reporter for the McLean County News, later the Hardin County Independent and finally arrived at the Daily News as a photojournalist in 1991. He rose through the newsroom ranks as chief photographer, photo editor, assistant managing editor, director of digital operations, general manager of WDNZ-TV, a low-power TV station owned by the paper, and later promoted to general manager for the Gaines family. He continues in that role with CMG. Imel studied photojournalism at Western Kentucky University. He is an award-winning photographer that continues to pick up his cameras when he is not listening to the police scanner and tweeting to more than 80,000 followers. He and his wife, Tracy, reside in Bowling Green. They have a son that works in politics in Washington, D.C.