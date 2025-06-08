SLIDE SHOW: Duncan Hines Days culminates with annual Eats and Beats Music Fest

Published 12:28 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

By Grace McDowell

The Josephines perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green concluded with the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The music fest included performances from five bands, a community art mural, dozens of food trucks and more.

