SLIDE SHOW: Duncan Hines Days culminates with annual Eats and Beats Music Fest
Published 12:28 am Sunday, June 8, 2025
1/16
Swipe or click to see more
The Josephines perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
2/16
Swipe or click to see more
The Josephines perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
3/16
Swipe or click to see more
Cyrus Thomas, 8, of Smiths Grove waves to the band members of Government Cheese as they perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
4/16
Swipe or click to see more
Fans dance as local band Government Cheese performs a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
5/16
Swipe or click to see more
Summer Homaker, 6, of Bowling Green smiles as she is shown her unicorn face paint done by Sadie Jeannette of Sadie’s Face Painting during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
6/16
Swipe or click to see more
Boxes of Dolly Parton’s vanilla cake mix by Duncan Hines and Duncan Hines Days rubber duckies sit out on display at the White Squirrel Brewery booth during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
7/16
Swipe or click to see more
Liam Mayo, 4, of Bowling Green plays in the fountains at Circus Square Park during the Eats and Beats Music Fest on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
8/16
Swipe or click to see more
Craig Lonas adds pink polkadots to part of the community art mural during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
9/16
Swipe or click to see more
Local band Government Cheese performs a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
10/16
Swipe or click to see more
Fans sing along as local band Government Cheese performs a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
11/16
Swipe or click to see more
Alyssa Greer of Bowling Green gives belly rubs to Barry Rose’s dog Daisy as they listen to local band Government Cheese perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
12/16
Swipe or click to see more
Evan Lewis, 9, of Bowling Green plays in the fountains at Circus Square Park during the Eats and Beats Music Fest on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
13/16
Swipe or click to see more
Families play with various yard games, like giant Tetris, Four Square and other games, during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
14/16
Swipe or click to see more
Local band Government Cheese performs a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
15/16
Swipe or click to see more
The Josephines perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
16/16
Swipe or click to see more
The Josephines perform a set of songs during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green concluded with the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The music fest included performances from five bands, a community art mural, dozens of food trucks and more.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace