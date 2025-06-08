SLIDE SHOW: Duncan Hines Days culminates with annual Eats and Beats Music Fest

5/16 Swipe or click to see more

Summer Homaker, 6, of Bowling Green smiles as she is shown her unicorn face paint done by Sadie Jeannette of Sadie’s Face Painting during the Eats and Beats Music Fest at Circus Square Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to end the third annual week-long Duncan Hines Days festival events in Bowling Green. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS