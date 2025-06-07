Deeds Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

Charles and Erin Thurman to Jeremy and Rebekkah Bean, Lot 28, Breckenridge subdivision, $370,453.

Sevenplus LLC to Middle Bridge Property Investments LLC, land near Middle Bridge Road, $3,000,000.

Courtney Holland; Brion and Lisa Holland to Sierra Kane, Lot 1, Neal Turner subdivision, $200,000.

K&T Property LL to Laila LLC, land on Pioneer Drive, $900,000.

Rushing Builders Inc. to James Reed, Lot 234, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $280,000.

Lucas Pyles and Amber Allen to Pyles Homes LLC, Lot 14-11, Olde Stone subdivision, no tax.

Nancy Wilson to Charles and Pamela Wilson, Lots 2 and 3, Lillian Waldrop minor subdivision, $75,000.

Bo Huang and Ying Sun to Zachary and Amanda Whitmer, Lot 26, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $494,000.

Sandy Creek LLC to Randall Cummings, Lot 24, Briggs addition, $25,000.

Yer and Jade Thao to Kassandra Caceres and Jacob Carter, land on Kenton Street, $183,000.

Jennifer Chumbley to Joseph and Jennifer Gibson, land near Old Drakes Temperance Road, $75,000.

Dusty and Jillian Cook to Paz & Rivas Rentals LLC, Lot 2, William Ragan minor subdivision plat and Lot 3, Merrill Stuart subdivision plat, $449,900.

Firm Lineage LLC to Kenneth and Jeanine Skeen, Lot 22, South Haven subdivision, $419,900.

Mildred and James Reynolds to Ashley Green, Lot 8, Maplewood Mobile subdivision, $17,000.

Knee Rental & Management Properties LLC to Onyx Enterprises LLC, land near 11th Avenue, $312,500.

Charles and Amy Drane to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near 31-W Bypass and Campbell Lane, $150,000.

Lawrence and Jennifer Stafford to Daniellica Robles, Lot 6-1, Richard Cooke Estate subdivision, $316,000.

Jeremy and LouAnn Rogers to Vincent and Sabrina Peters, Lot 3-1, Wade Hughes Jr. minor subdivision, $319,000.

Steve and Lori Rone; J.R. and Crystal Glass; and Stevie and Zach Werner to Coastal Construction & Remodeling LLC, Lot 129, Riverbend Landing subdivision, $182,660.

Burr and Jones LLC to Darri and Joy Pinerola, Lot 43, Poplar Grove subdivision, $179,800.

Burr and Jones LLC to T&C Homes LLC, Lot 48, Poplar Grove subdivision, $89,000.

Burr and Jones LLC to T&C Homes LLC, Lot 52, Poplar Grove subdivision, $89,000.

Burr and Jones LLC to T&C Homes LLC, Lot 53, Poplar Grove subdivision, $89,000.

Earnest and Shirley Glass to Andrew and Autumn Kilbourne, Lot 5, Monta Vista addition, $255,000.

William and Karen Huffman to Bao Xiang Huang, land near Smallhouse Road, $73,000.

Marcia Ballesteiro Mota to Haylee and Devyn Wood, Lot 14, September Lakes subdivision, $660,000.

Jeremy Doolin to Bluegrass Assets LLC, land near Shanty Hollow Lake Road, $120,000.

201 Tobacco Road LLC to Amanda Gossett and Chad Coleman, land on Nutwood Avenue, $302,000.

Legend Builders LLC to John and Kelsey Chalk, Lot 216, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $611,000.

Lynwood Properties LLC to Diane Carter, Lot 24, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $201,400.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Vincent and Holly Willingham, Lot 19, South Park Commons subdivision, $463,896.

The estate of Joyce Cook and George and Jennifer Cooke to Benjamin Conrad, land on 4th Street in Smiths Grove, $176,000.

Seventeen Investments LLC to Angela and Danny Pace, Lot 128, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $365,000.

Golden Flower LLC to RMLF Two LLC, land on Claremoor Drive, no tax.

Robert and Cynthia Whittaker to Anais Compton and Nolan Mann, Lot 162, Eastland Park subdivision, $305,000.

Roy and Carolyn James to Douglas Sullivan, Lot 1, John D. Smith subdivision, $160,000.

Dwight Pounds to Tracy and Jordan Cross, Lot 40, Covington Grove subdivision, $620,000.

Capovolto LLC to Terry and Ann Marie Davis, Lot 126, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $117,500.

Renee Vogler to Dylan and Gracen Jones, Lot 29, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $300,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Judith Kubesh, Lot 57, Dove Point subdivision, $428,800.

Darrin and Heather Beckmann to Hunter Beckmann, Lot 11, Raymer Heights subdivision, $230,000.

Custom Design Build LLC to Lauren and Matthew Guinn, Lot 12, Pleasant Grove subdivision, $688,862.