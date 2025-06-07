Hot Rods drop pair to visiting BlueClaws Published 11:16 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Ryan Cermak slammed his second home run in three games and Carlos Colmenarez collected his first High-A homer as the Bowling Green Hot Rods fell in both games of the doubleheader to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Saturday, 4-2 and 8-2, in South Atlantic League action Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In the first game, Jersey Shore (20-35) struck in the top of the fourth inning against Hot Rods starting pitcher Gary Gill Hill. Carson DeMartini doubled and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Bryson Ware. A wild pitch from Gill Hill scored DeMartini, giving the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods (30-25) responded in the bottom of the fifth facing BlueClaws reliever Reese Dutton. Colmenarez smashed a solo home run to left, knotting up the game, 1-1.

The BlueClaws regained the lead in the top of the sixth with Gill Hill still on the mound. Bryson Ware singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Ware advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Kehden Hettiger and scored on another wild pitch, making it 2-1 Jersey Shore.

Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the sixth against Dutton. Noah Myers doubled and came across to score on a Daniel Vellojin single, tying the game, 2-2.

The contest needed extra innings, and the BlueClaws plated two runs in the top of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Drew Dowd. Dylan Campbell started the inning at second and DeMartini doubled, plating Campbell. Hettiger flew out to right, advancing DeMartini to third. A wild pitch from Dowd scored DeMartini, making it a 4-2 Jersey Shore lead.

Jersey Shore reliever Jaydenn Estanista closed out a scoreless eighth inning, finalizing Game 1, 4-2.

Dutton (1-0) earned the victory after three innings of work, surrendering four hits, two runs and striking out one batter. Dowd (3-3) received the loss after tossing an inning, surrendering two runs (one earned) on one hit, and three strikeouts. Estanista picked up a save after pitching a perfect frame while striking out one.

In the second game, Jersey Shore scored first in the top of the second against Bowling Green starter Hayden Snelsire. Luke Davis launched a solo home run, placing the BlueClaws ahead 1-0.

The Hot Rods responded in the bottom of the second with BlueClaws starter Casey Steward on the mound. Cermak clubbed a solo homer, evening the score, 1-1.

Bowling Green jumped ahead in the bottom of the third still facing Steward. Adrian Santana walked and swiped second, putting a runner in scoring position. A balk moved Santana to third and an infield single from Cermak scored him, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Jersey Shore retook the lead courtesy of a four-run inning against Snelsire. Luis Caicuto, Campbell and DeMartini singled, loading the bases. Edwardo Lopez walked, scoring one, and Bryson Ware flew out, scoring another run. Elio Prado doubled, driving in two more runs, handing Jersey Shore a 5-2 lead.

The BlueClaws added insurance in the top of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Jonalbert Rumbol. The three-run inning was highlighted by a Prado two-run shot, giving Jersey Shore an 8-2 lead.

Saul Teran closed out the bottom of the seventh, finishing an 8-2 Jersey Shore win.

Steward (3-6) received the victory after tossing five innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking four and fanning seven. Snelsire (2-2) took the loss after pitching 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five runs, on five hits, walking two and striking out two.

Bowling Green and Jersey Shore play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday starting at 1:05 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark. Right-hander T.J. Nichols (5-2, 3.45) takes the ball for the Hot Rods to face the Jersey Shore starter still to be announced.