Deputy fatally shoots armed man in Allen County residence, per preliminary investigation Published 10:04 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

DAVID MAMARIL HOROWITZ

david.horowitz@bgdailynews.com

An Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot an armed man Friday while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in Scottsville, according to a Kentucky State Police news release. KSP is investigating the shooting.

The shooting occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Shockley Road, according the release details, which are from KSP’s preliminary investigation. The man pronounced dead at the scene was identified as Joshua R. Stanka, 42, of Brownsville, according to the release.

ASCO requested the KSP Critical Incident Response Team to investigate following the shooting, according to the release. Upon arrival at a residence, deputies encountered Stanka armed with a firearm; a deputy “discharged his agency-issued weapon” and fatally struck the man, according to KSP.

KSP investigates officer-involved shootings statewide “as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies,” according to KSP.

KSP stated that it’s standard operating procedure to not release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewees and pertinent facts have been gathered.” KSP’s investigation timelines vary based on complexity, according to the agency.