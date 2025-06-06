SLIDE SHOW: Spartans rally to win opening round of state tournament
Published 8:31 pm Friday, June 6, 2025
1/25
Swipe or click to see more
The South Warren Spartans celebrate a sac fly by first baseman Gray Pearson (1) to allow right fielder Jaxen Decker (15) to run home for the game-winning run in the ninth inning of the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
2/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren pitcher Ethan Reynolds (12) pitches to Highlands left fielder Brooks Hendrix (11) in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
3/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren first baseman Gray Pearson (1) catches the ball to get Highlands catcher Kai Anderson (7) out on first in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
4/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren pitcher Mikey Coradini (30) tosses the ball to first to get Highlands first basemen Iain Carner (23) out in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
5/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren second baseman Ty Croghan (4) catches a fly ball in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
6/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren left fielder Ethan Reynolds (12) bats in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
7/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren centerfielder Justin Capps (11) sprints home on a triple hit by short stop Griffin Rardin (9) in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
8/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren first baseman Gray Pearson (1) gets hit by a loose pitch in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
9/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren short stop Griffin Rardin (9) bats in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
10/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren short stop Griffin Rardin (9) celebrates with Assistant Coach Cary Page after hitting a single to allow Casey Green (13) to run home in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
11/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren’s Casey Green (13) crosses home plate to tie the score in the fifth inning in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
12/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren centerfielder Justin Capps (11) bats in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
13/25
Swipe or click to see more
The South Warren Spartans react as short stop Griffin Rardin (9) is ejected after colliding with Highlands catcher Kai Anderson (7) on the path to home plate in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
14/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren pitcher Austin Allen (3) pitches to Highlands centerfielder Nolan Schwalbach (3) in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
15/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren first baseman Gray Pearson (1) tosses the ball to first to get Highlands second baseman Finn Bouldin (5) out in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
16/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren short stop Griffin Rardin (9) reaches to tag Highlands designated hitter Max McNay (32) out as he slides safely into second in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
17/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren centerfielder Justin Capps (11) catches a fly ball hit by Highlands right fielder Garrett Wiggins (57) in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
18/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren second baseman Ty Croghan (4) bats in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
19/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren left fielder Ethan Reynolds (12) rounds third in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
20/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren second baseman Ty Croghan (4) celebrates hitting a double in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
21/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren right fielder Jaxen Decker (15) bats in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
22/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren right fielder Jaxen Decker (15) celebrates hitting a double in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
23/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren third baseman Camden Page (23) runs to second in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
24/25
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren right fielder Jaxen Decker (15) sprints to third in the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
25/25
Swipe or click to see more
The South Warren Spartans celebrate a sac fly by first baseman Gray Pearson (1) to allow right fielder Jaxen Decker (15) to run home for the game-winning run in the ninth inning of the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The South Warren Spartans won 6-5 over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace