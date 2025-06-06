SLIDE SHOW: Spartans rally to win opening round of state tournament

Published 8:31 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/25
The South Warren Spartans celebrate a sac fly by first baseman Gray Pearson (1) to allow right fielder Jaxen Decker (15) to run home for the game-winning run in the ninth inning of the Spartans’ 6-5 win over the Highlands Bluebirds in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The South Warren Spartans won 6-5 over the Highlands Bluebirds in ninth innings in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 6, 2025. South Warren advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal game against McCracken County.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article