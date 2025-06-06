Published 10:34 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Geneva Marie London Moss, by the grace of Jesus Christ, went to her heavenly home on June 3, 2025. She was born in Logan County to the late Willard London and Pauline (Stradtner) London. She graduated from the original South Warren High School and Western Kentucky University and became a Registered Nurse in 1971, while raising 5 children. She was married 56 years to the late Henry F. Moss.

Geneva’s professional involvement included the following: substitute teacher at Warren County Public Schools, substitute Rural Letter Carrier, and co-owner of Moss Nursery. Geneva had an extraordinary medical career, starting at Bowling Green City County Hospital now known as Med Center Health, continuing at Greenview Hospital, and finishing as Patient Care Coordinator for Hospice. Her career encompassed over 35 years in medical care to patients and their families. Geneva was a faithful member, until her health prevented her from serving, at Faith Methodist Church. She also attended on occasion with her children at First Baptist Church and Hillvue Heights Church.

Geneva and Henry had 5 children – Edward Moss (Hazel), Edwin Moss (Mary), Virginia Wilson, (Ed), Dr. William Moss (Sharon), and Elizabeth Ayers (Rev.Dr. Stephen). Grandchildren include Daniel Moss (Simone), late Thomas Moss, Katherine Howard (Brian), Christine Loague (Jason), Carrie Buhrmester (Paul), Sarah Moss-Stokes (Jimmy), Dr. Brian Wilson (Anne), Wesley Wilson (Emily), Jennifer Wilson, Jessica Thompson (Sean), Dr. Colin Moss (Marilyn), Elizabeth Moss, Blake Ayers (Rachel), and Dr. Claci Ayers Henderson (Alex).

Geneva was blessed with 26 great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by husband Henry F. Moss, daughter-in-law Sandra Moss, her grandson Thomas Moss, sister Dora Knowlton, and brother Jim London.

Please join us for a celebration of life on Monday, June 9, 2025 at Hillvue Heights Church Worship Center at 1:30pm. Visitation for the public will be from 10am to 1:30pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to your church to promote the Gospel of Jesus Christ or to Henry F. Moss Scholarship, College Heights Foundation at WKU, in honor of Geneva Marie London Moss.