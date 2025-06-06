SLIDE SHOW: Duncan Hines Days car show, Summer Stroll Parade
Published 9:13 am Friday, June 6, 2025
By Caleb Lowndes and Jack Dobbs
Community members walk through downtown Bowling Green in the Uncle Duncan’s Summer Stroll Parade during the Duncan Hines Days’ kickoff events on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Community members walk through downtown Bowling Green in the Uncle Duncan’s Summer Stroll Parade during the Duncan Hines Days’ kickoff events on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Community members walk through downtown Bowling Green in the Uncle Duncan’s Summer Stroll Parade during the Duncan Hines Days’ kickoff events on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Community members walk through downtown Bowling Green in the Uncle Duncan’s Summer Stroll Parade during the Duncan Hines Days’ kickoff events on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Community members walk through downtown Bowling Green in the Uncle Duncan’s Summer Stroll Parade during the Duncan Hines Days’ kickoff events on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Community members walk through downtown Bowling Green in the Uncle Duncan’s Summer Stroll Parade during the Duncan Hines Days’ kickoff events on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
A vintage MGA sports car sits next to a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup downtown during the vintage car show hosted around Fountain Square Park on Thursday, part of Bowling Green’s week-long Duncan Hines Days event. (JACK DOBBS / The Daily News)
A Duncan Hines Days rubber duck sits atop a sun visor in a Corvette parked on Park Row during the vintage car show hosted around Fountain Square Park on Thursday, part of Bowling Green’s week-long Duncan Hines Days event. (JACK DOBBS / The Daily News)
A row of hot rods and muscle cars are parked along Park Row in Bowling Green during the vintage car show hosted around Fountain Square Park on Thursday, part of Bowling Green’s week-long Duncan Hines Days event. (JACK DOBBS / The Daily News)
Spectators check out a restored Ford LTD (left) and an Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight soft top during the vintage car show hosted around Fountain Square Park on Thursday, part of Bowling Green’s week-long Duncan Hines Days event. (JACK DOBBS / The Daily News)
Classic car owners arrive at Fountain Square Park Thursday afternoon to participate in the vintage car show hosted downtown as part of Bowling Green’s week-long Duncan Hines Days event. (JACK DOBBS / The Daily News)
Classic car owners arrive at Fountain Square Park Thursday afternoon to participate in the vintage car show hosted downtown as part of Bowling Green’s week-long Duncan Hines Days event. (JACK DOBBS / The Daily News)
A vintage Corvette sits parked along State Street during the vintage car show hosted around Fountain Square Park on Thursday, part of Bowling Green’s week-long Duncan Hines Days event. (JACK DOBBS / The Daily News)
Tim Livingston sets up a chair next to some stuffed cats surrounding a Jeep Wrangler during the vintage car show hosted around Fountain Square Park on Thursday, part of Bowling Green’s week-long Duncan Hines Days event. (JACK DOBBS / The Daily News)
Spectators walk around classic automobiles along Main Avenue in downtown Bowling Green during the vintage car show hosted around Fountain Square Park on Thursday, part of Bowling Green’s week-long Duncan Hines Days event. (JACK DOBBS / The Daily News)