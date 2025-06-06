New SKyCTC president announced Published 7:15 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Michelle Trawick. (SUBMITTED)

DAVID MAMARIL HOROWITZ

david.horowitz@bgdailynews.com

A distinguished economics professor with longtime roots in southcentral Kentucky will serve as the next president of Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System on Thursday announced Michelle Trawick for the role. Trawick, a Logan County native who spent nearly 20 years at Western Kentucky University, will assume the role July 31.

“Returning to Kentucky to lead Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College is both a professional honor and a deeply personal milestone,” Trawick said in a statement. “As a first-generation college graduate from Logan County, I understand firsthand how education can open doors and transform lives. I am excited to work alongside the dedicated faculty, staff and business and community partners to expand opportunities for learner success and to help shape a workforce that meets the needs of this growing region.”

Trawick teaches economics at the University of Nebraska at Omaha as a distinguished professor of economics. Previously, she was the John Becker Dean professor of economics, for the UNO College of Business Administration, according to KCTCS.

Before that, she advanced through faculty ranks at WKU into leadership roles, according to KCTCS. Those included associate provost for faculty and academic excellence as well as associate dean for faculty and administration at WKU’s Gordon Ford College of Business.

Public forums were held for the candidates May 28 and 29. KCTCS had assistance with the search from Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting.

The position opened last summer when the then-president of 11 years, Phil Neal, became the acting executive vice president and provost for KCTCS.

Brooke L. Justice shortly after filled the local position as SKyCTC’s interim president in August.

“As a first-generation college graduate with deep Kentucky roots, she brings not only a wealth of academic leadership but a personal understanding of the life-changing power of education,” KCTCS President Ryan Quarles said in a news release. “Her experience, vision and commitment to student success and workforce readiness will be invaluable to the community and the region it serves.”