Church news Published 11:58 am Friday, June 6, 2025

SPECIAL SERVICES

Martinsville Missionary Baptist Church will have homecoming services Sunday. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. with preaching by Bro. Kelvin Copas at 11 a.m. A potluck meal and singing by the Mid-State Quartet will follow. Bro. Todd Jones is pastor.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Alvaton will celebrate its 168th church anniversary and homecoming on Sunday. The Rev. Timothy Stanley of Little Zion Baptist Church will be the speaker. Morning service only at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service.

SPECIAL MUSIC

The Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Burger King in Beaver Dam; and Gospel Fest in the Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 14 at the newly upgraded amphitheater in Hartford.