Lady Tops’ Sleeva wins Castañeda scholarship Published 1:07 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Former Western Kentucky women’s soccer player Brooke Sleeva has earned the Conference USA Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship, the league announced on Thursday.

The scholarship was awarded to 10 members from each CUSA institution. Every season, CUSA grants a $4,000 scholarship to distinguished graduates selected by the league’s faculty athletics representatives and approved by the Conference USA Board of Directors.

Sleeva was a four-year member of the WKU soccer program and will graduate in Fall of 2025 with a nursing degree along with a concentration in health care administration. She played in over 50 games as a Hilltopper and scored two goals in her time at WKU. She was named to the CUSA All-Freshman Team in 2021.