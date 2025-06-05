SLIDE SHOW: South Warren ends season in first round of state
Published 7:18 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025
South Warren designated player Keegan Pruitt (17) shows frustration after getting tagged out on third base by Daviess County third baseman Sadie Morris (24) in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren pitcher Courtney Norwood (10) pitches to Daviess County right fielder Molly Hancock (28) in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren third baseman Parker Willoughby (24) attempts to tag Daviess County’s Brylyn Boswell (21) out as she slides safely into third in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren left fielder Kaylee Wilson (7) bats in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren left fielder Kaylee Wilson (7) celebrates making it safely to first base with Assistant Coach Craig Sparks in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren left fielder Kaylee Wilson (7) rounds third to score a run on double by short stop McLaine Hudson (19) in the fifth inning in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren right fielder Hadley Borders (4) bats in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Daviess County third baseman Sadie Morris (24) tags South Warren designated player Keegan Pruitt (17) out as she slides into third in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren second baseman Kinleigh Russell (8) bats in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren Head Softball Coach Kelly Reynolds talks to her players during a timeout in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) throws the ball to first to get Daviess County short stop Annie Newman (1) out in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren right fielder Hadley Borders (4) catches a fly ball hit by Daviess County first baseman Briley Henry (25) in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) catches the ball to get Daviess County catcher Callie Smith (11) out on first in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) bats in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) is tagged out by Daviess County short stop Annie Newman (1) as she slides into second in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren third baseman Parker Willoughby (24) bats in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Daviess County first baseman Briley Henry (25) catches the ball to get South Warren third baseman Parker Willoughby (24) out on first in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren catcher Hayden Holloway (26) bats in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) bats in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren designated player Keegan Pruitt (17) sprints to first in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren centerfielder Jenna Lindsey (13) bats in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The Daviess County Panthers celebrate as they win 3-1 over the South Warren Spartans in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The South Warren Spartans lost 3-1 to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The Spartans, who were ranked number 1 in the state, ended their season 34-4.
