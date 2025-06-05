SLIDE SHOW: South Warren ends season in first round of state

Published 7:18 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

By Grace McDowell

South Warren designated player Keegan Pruitt (17) shows frustration after getting tagged out on third base by Daviess County third baseman Sadie Morris (24) in the Spartans’ 3-1 loss to the Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The South Warren Spartans lost 3-1 to the Daviess County Panthers in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The Spartans, who were ranked number 1 in the state, ended their season 34-4.

