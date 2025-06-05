Rardin shines for Spartans Published 9:43 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Griffin Rardin was all over the scorebook for South Warren’s baseball team last week in the Region 4 Tournament.

Rardin collected six hits and drove in five runs as South Warren battled through three regional games to claim the championship and earn a spot in the KHSAA state tournament to face Highlands on Friday in Lexington.

Rardin even earned the win in a relief outing against Warren East in the Region 4 championship – a game that saw South Warren rally from five runs down to win.

Email newsletter signup

“We were definitely going through some ups and downs in that game (against Warren East), mostly downs, but at the end we trusted each other and came out on top,” Rardin said.