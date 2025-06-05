Cermak’s walk-off, two-run homer lifts Hot Rods to win Published 10:18 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

After relinquishing a late lead, Ryan Cermak’s walk-off, two-run blast propelled the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-4 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (19-34) in South Atlantic League action on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green (30-23) began the scoring in the bottom of the third inning off Jersey Shore starter Estibenzon Jimenez. Hunter Haas hit a leadoff double and scored on an RBI double from Carlos Colmenarez. Colmenarez moved to third on an Adrian Santana single and scored on a Mac Horvath sacrifice fly, extending the Hot Rods’ lead to 2-0 in the third.

Jersey Shore (19-34) countered with one run in the fifth inning off Hot Rods starter Garrett Edwards. Bryson Ware led off the frame with a double and scored on a Zach Arnold RBI double, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the bottom half of the fifth, Jhon Diaz crushed a solo homer to right field to push Bowling Green’s lead to 3-1.

Edwards exited after six frames, allowing just one run on three hits while matching a career-high with nine strikeouts.

The BlueClaws tied the game in the top of the eighth. Dylan Campbell doubled and reached third on a balk from Chris Villaman. Campbell scored on an Elio Prado RBI groundout. The next hitter, Eduardo Lopez, crushed a solo shot to left field to knot the game at 3-3.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the ninth on a solo blast from Bryson Ware, putting the visitors ahead, 4-3.

Bowling Green came back in the bottom of the ninth off Jersey Shore reliever Jake Eddington. Noah Myers hit a leadoff single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a walk-off, two-run blast from Ryan Cermak, lifting the Hot Rods to a 5-4 victory.

Villaman (7-0) earned the win, tossing two innings while allowing three runs on four hits with one strikeout. Eddington (0-1) took the loss, hurling two innings while allowing two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.

Bowling Green seeks its second consecutive series win as they send out right-hander Hayden Snelsire (2-1, 1.95) to face Jersey Shore righty Casey Steward (2-6, 5.79) on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark.