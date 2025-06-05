Norwood has strong night Published 9:40 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

South Warren sophomore pitcher Courtney Norwood was nearly perfect in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over Warren East for the Region 4 championship on May 29 at the WKU Softball Complex.

Norwood allowed two base runners – one hit – and struck out 10 to help South Warren clinch a second straight region title and third in four years.

“From the first pitch I threw, everything was working,” Norwood said. “I knew my defense was behind me and I just relied on that.”

She finished the tournament with two wins, 14 scoreless innings and 18 strikeouts to earn the tournament MVP.

South Warren opens play in the state tournament at noon CDT on Thursday against Daviess County.