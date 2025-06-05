Two shot in Scottsville, man arrested Published 5:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

A man was arrested Thursday in Allen County after police found two gunshot victims at a residence.

Richard A. Wyche, 57, of Scottsville, was arrested on two counts of attempted murder, according to Scottsville Police Department.

A 911 call was made around 11:30 a.m. Thursday regarding the two gunshot victims, identified by SPD as Danny L. Lundy, 48, and Courtney L. Casey, 32, both of Scottsville, at a residence on N. Welch Street.

SPD said that officers arriving at the residence saw a vehicle leaving the scene, leading to a pursuit which ended at The Medical Center in Scottsville, where Lundy was identified.

SPD said that an altercation involving a firearm occurred between Wyche and Lundy at the residence.

Lundy was subsequently flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

Casey was also injured by gunfire and taken to The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

Wyche was booked into Allen County Detention Center, where no bond had been set as of Thursday afternoon.