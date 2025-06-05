SLIDE SHOW: Circa Sports Kentucky to open state’s largest sportsbook at The Mint Kentucky Downs

Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/12
Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs leaders and representatives from the sports betting operator Circa Sports Kentucky take media members on a tour on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, of the new largest sports book in the state for ages 21 and over before it opens to the public this summer at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs leaders and representatives from the sports betting operator Circa Sports Kentucky took members of the media on a tour last week of the upcoming largest sports book in the state for ages 21 and over before it opens to the public this summer at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience.

