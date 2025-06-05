SLIDE SHOW: Circa Sports Kentucky to open state’s largest sportsbook at The Mint Kentucky Downs

11/12 Swipe or click to see more

Circa Sports betting kiosks are set up in The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs as leaders from the gaming hall and representatives from the sports betting operator Circa Sports Kentucky get ready to take media members on a tour of the upcoming largest sports book in the state for ages 21 and over on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue, which will open to the public this summer at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin, will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS