SLIDE SHOW: Circa Sports Kentucky to open state’s largest sportsbook at The Mint Kentucky Downs
Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025
Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs leaders and representatives from the sports betting operator Circa Sports Kentucky take media members on a tour on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, of the new largest sports book in the state for ages 21 and over before it opens to the public this summer at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Johan Mirkovic, vice president and general manager of Franklin's The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs, speaks as he and representatives from the sports betting operator Circa Sports Kentucky take media members on a tour on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, of the new largest sports book in the state for ages 21 and over before it opens to the public this summer at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens (right) speaks as he, other members of his company and representatives of the Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs take media members on a tour on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, of the new largest sports book in the state for ages 21 and over before it opens to the public this summer at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Renderings of the upcoming largest sports book in the state for ages 21 and over are set out on display as Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs leaders and representatives from the sports betting operator Circa Sports Kentucky take media members on a tour of the construction site on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, before the facility opens to the public this summer at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Renderings of the upcoming largest sports book in the state for ages 21 and over are set out on display as Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs leaders and representatives from the sports betting operator Circa Sports Kentucky take media members on a tour of the construction site on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, before the facility opens to the public this summer at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Part of the new VSiN Sports Betting Network radio studio remains under construction in the upcoming largest sports book in the state for ages 21 and over as Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs leaders and representatives from the sports betting operator Circa Sports Kentucky take media members on a tour of the facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, before it opens to the public this summer at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Circa Sports betting kiosks are set up in The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs as leaders from the gaming hall and representatives from the sports betting operator Circa Sports Kentucky get ready to take media members on a tour of the upcoming largest sports book in the state for ages 21 and over on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue, which will open to the public this summer at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin, will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Construction crews continue work on the upcoming largest sports book venue in the state for ages 21 and over at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin as Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs leaders and representatives from the sports betting operator Circa Sports Kentucky take media members on a tour of the construction site on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, before the facility opens to the public this summer. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs leaders and representatives from the sports betting operator Circa Sports Kentucky took members of the media on a tour last week of the upcoming largest sports book in the state for ages 21 and over before it opens to the public this summer at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin. The new Circa Sports book 21-and-over venue will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board, flexible betting access, a live VSiN broadcast studio and over 5,100 square feet of space designed for the fan and game day experience.
