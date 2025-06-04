Tops’ Vasquez enters NCAA transfer portal Published 8:55 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Western Kentucky’s baseball program had another standout player announce he has entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday.

Redshirt junior Carlos Vasquez made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) social media account late Tuesday night. Vasquez joins fellow WKU standouts Ryan Wideman, Drew Whalen and Patrick Morris among the players off this past season’s Conference USA Tournament championship team to enter the transfer portal.

A native of São Paulo, Brazil, Vasquez served in a super utility role for the Hilltoppers as he logged time in both the infield and outfield.

A transfer from Wallace-Dothan Community College, Vasquez took a medical redshirt at WKU in 2024 before enjoying a breakout 2025 season. Vasquez ranked second in CUSA in both batting average (.366) and hits (86), trailing only Wideman in both categories.

A second-team All-CUSA selection in 2025, Vasquez played in 57 games (all starts) and tallied 5 home runs, 22 doubles, one triple and 40 RBIs.

He was named the CUSA Hitter of the Week on May 5 after going 9-for-17 (.529) with three three-hit games, three doubles, seven RBIs, five runs scored and one walk-off hit in a series-opening win over Louisiana Tech.