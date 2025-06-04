SLIDE SHOW: Hot Rods take second win in series against Jersey Shore
Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Bowling Green Hot Rods designated hitter Tyler Herron (3) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first run in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods short stop Adrian Santana (8) tags Jersey Shore BlueClaws designated hitter Matt Kroon (3) out as he slides into second in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Marcus Johnson (24) pitches to Jersey Shore BlueClaws right fielder Dylan Campbell (8) in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Noah Myers (9) catches a fly ball hit by Jersey Shore BlueClaws designated hitter Matt Kroon (3) in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Noah Myers (9) bats in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Noah Myers (9) slides safely into second as Jersey Shore BlueClaws second baseman Zach Arnold (2) reaches to tag him in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Noah Myers (9) safely slides over home plate to score the fifth run in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Mac Horvath (22) bats in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods third baseman Carlos Colmenarez (13) bats in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods short stop Adrian Santana (8) bats in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods short stop Adrian Santana (8) sprints to first in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Marcus Johnson (24) pitches to Jersey Shore BlueClaws first baseman Eduardo Lopez (24) in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods second baseman Emilien Pitre (7) catches a fly ball hit by Jersey Shore BlueClaws second baseman Zach Arnold (2) in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods centerfielder Ryan Cermak (27) bats in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods centerfielder Ryan Cermak (27) rounds third base in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The Bowling Green Hot Rods win their second game in the series against Jersey Shore with a 8-2 win over the BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
