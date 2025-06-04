SLIDE SHOW: Hot Rods take second win in series against Jersey Shore

Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/15
Bowling Green Hot Rods designated hitter Tyler Herron (3) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first run in the Hot Rods’ 8-2 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The Bowling Green Hot Rods win their second game in the series against Jersey Shore with a 8-2 win over the BlueClaws at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

