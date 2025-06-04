Hot Rods roll to second straight over Jersey Shore Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Bowling Green Hot Rods continued to feast on the South Atlantic League North Division basement dwellers – making it two straight against Jersey Shore with an 8-2 win on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green pounded out 13 hits and got a solid start from Marcus Johnson to make it two straight to open the six-game series against the BlueClaws and maintain the lead atop the South Division.

After scoring seven runs in Tuesday’s series opener, the Hot Rods were able to score in bunches to slowly pull away on Wednesday.

Bowling Green (29-23) plated a pair of runs in the third.

Adrian Santana got the Hot Rods on the board with an RBI single and scored on an RBI double from Noah Myers.

Jersey Shore (18-34) got an RBI single from Eduardo Lopez to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth, but the Hot Rods answered with three in the third. Myers started the rally with an RBI single. Ryan Cermak’s infield single down the first-base line made the score 4-1 and Raudelis Martinez capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right.

Dylan Campbell’s solo homer got the BlueClaws within 5-2 in the sixth.

Bowling Green broke out with three in the eighth – on an RBI double by Santana and a two-run pinch hit single from Hunter Haas.

Santana paced the offense with four hits and three runs scored. The BG leadoff hitter has 15 hits over the last 11 games with seven RBIs.

Myers, Cermak and Mac Horvath added two hits each for the Hot Rods.

Johnson earned the win to improve to 3-3 on the season. The right-hander allowed two runs and six hits with six strikeouts in six innings of work – earning his first win since May 3.

Garrett Gainey tossed a scoreless seventh and Adam Boucher closed it out with two scoreless innings to earn his second save of the season.

BACK EVEN

With the win, Bowling Green moves back to .500 at home with a 13-13 record. Bowling Green is 0-1 with three ties in four home series. By contrast, the Hot Rods are a league best 16-10 on the road. Bowling Green is 3-0 with two ties in five road series this season.

UP NEXT

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Right-hander Garrett Edwards (4-2, 2.83) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Edwards made five starts with a 2.55 ERA in five May starts, spanning 24 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Estibenzon Jimenez (4-2, 6.81) is scheduled to start for Jersey Shore.