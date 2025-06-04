Russellville’s Shepherd ties for win at BGT event in Franklin Published 8:21 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Russellville’s Riley Shepherd tied for first-place honors in the boys’ 15-18 age division at Tuesday’s Bluegrass Golf Tour Series event held at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Club in Franklin.

Shepherd shot a 4-over par 75 to tie Elkton’s Noah Rager for first place.

Bowling Green’s Ryan Loiars and Woodburn’s Carson Smith were part of a three-way tie for third place, two shots back. Franklin’s Dylan Fiveash and Dai’Shaun Flippin tied for sixth after each shot 79, Franklin’s Brayden Roberts and Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown tie for eighth after each carded an 81, and Bowling Green’s Connor Miller was 10th with an 82.

Fiveash took first in the boys’ 15-18 division of the BGT Combo Regional No. 6 with a two-day combined total of 5-over 148 after finishing first in his division in Monday’s event at Bowling Green Country Club. Flippin was second with a 157, Shepherd finished third with a 159, Loiars and Smith tied for fourth (160), Brown tied for sixth (163), Russellville’s Karson Rodgers was ninth (164) and Bowling Green’s Max Smith was 10th (165).

Austin’s Chloe Witcher took runner-up honors in the girls’ 15-18 division on Tuesday with a 5-over 77, two shots back of Owensboro’s Baylie Billingsley. Scottsville’s Ella Anderson and Glasgow’s Tinsley Neagle and Emory Gardner tied for third after each shot 85, Franklin’s Chloe Chaney tied for seventh (88) and Franklin’s Abbey Cook was 10th (102).

Witcher took the Combo title with a 14-over 158. Anderson was third (176), Neagle and Chaney tied for fourth (178), Cook was seventh (201), Franklin’s Kaylee Gehret was eighth (212) and Bowling Green’s Darby Meredith was ninth (243).

Bowling Green’s Adrian Bewley won the boys’ 12-14 division by three strokes with a 2-under 69. Bowling Green’s Paxton Fuqua (72) took runner-up honors, Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris was third (74) and Bowling Green’s Nicholas Morris finished fourth (83). Scottsville’s Simon Stamper was sixth (88), Bowling Green’s Luke McClanahan was seventh (96) and Glasgow’s Wyatt Morgan finished eighth (104).

Bewley won the Combo title with a 2-under 141, with Harris taking second (148), Fuqua third (153) and Morris fourth (165). Stamper was sixth (191) and Morgan was seventh (211).

Bowling Green’s Saanvi Aravantagi won the girls’ 12 and under (9-hole) division Tuesday with a 4-over 40. A trio of Bowling Green golfers followed – Carolina Fuqua (41), Ally Jean Stephens (43) and Annalise Morris (44).

Fuqua won the Combo title with an 8-over 80. Aravantagi was second (81), Stephens took third (85) and Morris was fourth (87).

Rockfield’s Knox Potter took first-place honors in the boys’ 10 and under (9-hole) division Tuesday with a 5-over 41. Bowling Green’s Ollie Donnelly was third (47).

Potter won the Combo titled with an 11-over 83, with Donnelly taking third (96).

Oakland’s Mia Meador (120) took fourth in the girls’ 14 and under division Tuesday.