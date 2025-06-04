Higgins, Vasquez named CSC Academic All-District Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Western Kentucky senior pitcher Cal Higgins (45) pitches to Jacksonville State freshman third baseman Matthew Cash (51) in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Western Kentucky junior third baseman Carlos Vasquez (25) bunts the ball in the Hilltoppers’ 6-4 the Wildcats at Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS

Two Western Kentucky baseball student-athletes were named to the 2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Teams, the organization announced Tuesday.

Cal Higgins and Carlos Vasquez were recognized as two of the nation’s top student-athletes for their performance both on the field and in the classroom.

Of the 17 Conference USA student-athletes selected, Higgins and Vasquez were the only two tabbed as CSC Academic All-America Finalists. They will advance to the national ballot, which will be voted on by CSC members. First and third team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on July 1.

Higgins, a senior from Kearney, Nebraska, was one of the go-to guys out of the bullpen on one of the best pitching staffs in the country. The southpaw finished the season with a 3-2 overall record and a 1.87 ERA. He racked up 52 strikeouts in 43.1 innings of work while limiting opposing hitters to a .190 batting average. He allowed just 11 walks with nine extra-base hits and seven earned runs. He was at his best in the postseason, collecting a pair of wins to contribute to the Hilltoppers’ run to a CUSA Tournament Championship title and posting five strikeouts in 2 2/3 frames without allowing a run to score against No. 15 Ole Miss in WKU’s final game of the season. He earned an All-CUSA Second Team nod prior to the CUSA Tournament.

Higgins was selected to the CUSA Honor Roll twice (2023 and 2024), the WKU President’s List twice (Spring 2023 and 2024) and the WKU Dean’s List three times (Fall 2022, Spring 2023 and Spring 2024). He was the only Hilltopper featured on the CUSA All-Academic Team last month.

Vasquez, a redshirt junior from Brazil, served as one of the top hitters for the Tops in 2025, primarily hitting in the lead-off spot. He slashed .366 / .435 / .532 with 86 hits, 22 doubles, one triple, five homers and 40 RBIs. He ranked second in the league in batting average, hits and doubles. He named the CUSA Hitter of the Week on May 5 after a midweek win over Kentucky and a series sweep at home against Louisiana Tech. He also earned CUSA Second Team honors at the conclusion of the regular season.

Vasquez, who announced he entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, was selected to the CUSA Honor Roll in 2024 and to the WKU Dean’s List in Spring of 2024.