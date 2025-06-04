Swipe or click to see more

Gary M. Vincent, 82, of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 3 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Noel and Willena Williams Vincent. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Nathan, Tommy and David Vincent. Gary was an Agriculture teacher for 27 years at North Warren and Warren East. He was a member of Smiths Grove Methodist Church, a Kentucky Colonel and a Gideon lay speaker.

His survivors include his wife, Betty Vincent, two sons Jason and Wesley Vincent, a daughter, Sara Beth Vincent, one granddaughter, Megan Mudd, one sister, Gail Ballance (Bill), three sisters-in-law, Shelia Violet (Joey), Faye Vincent and Glenda Vincent and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Smiths Grove Methodist Men’s Group.