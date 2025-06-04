Published 11:08 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Marketta Crenshaw Ring, age 63 of Brownsville, peacefully departed this life with her family by her side on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Edmonson County native was born on February 21, 1962 to the late Bessie and Floyd Crenshaw. She was married to her soul mate, David Ring, who survives.

Marketta was not just a successful entrepreneur; she was the heart and soul behind Classy Cuts, where her passion for her work shone brightly! Her love for animals was boundless, and they, in return, were drawn to her nurturing spirit. She also found inner peace in nature’s beauty and was a member of Fairview United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, David, she leaves to honor her memory – her children, Stanley Taylor (Heather Bennett) of White House, TN and Sarah Rutherford (Graham) of Chalybeate; adoring grandchildren, Luke Poppy, Caleb Rutherford and Jonah Rutherford; sisters, Lynn Sesler (Mike) of New Orleans, Vickie Haswell of Brownsville and Wendy Partain of Park City, along with several nephews, nieces and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley and Ronnie Crenshaw.

The visitation will be from 11 AM-2 PM, Saturday, June 7 at Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2 PM, Saturday, June 7 at Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.