Eva Mae Hagood (Ping)

Eva Mae Hagood, 93, of Alvaton, KY passed peacefully at home on June 1, 2025 surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Danville, IL on September 12, 1931, and lived a life defined by resilience, compassion and faith.

She built a meaningful career as a registered OB nurse, serving in military hospitals and later at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, where she retired. Her steady hands and calming presence brought comfort to countless patients and families over the years. Eva was a long-time member of Alvaton Church of Christ and a woman of strong conviction.

She met life’s challenges with courage and grace. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oran Hagood, and two daughters: Karian Cook and Doris Briley. She is survived by her daughters: Frances Harris (Alex), Mildred Glessner (Thomas) and Eva Epting. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren who brough her endless joy: Jimmy Cook (Kevin), Oran Briley (Argentina), Audrey Briley, Carrie Rich, Jack Glessner (Amy), Hannah Atwood (Jonathan), Logan Evans and Max Epting (Kim).

Eva was blessed with eight great grandchildren: Raeleigh Atwood, Arthur Atwood, John Lee Atwood, Aurora Atwood, Oran Burton, Beckham Glessner, Maddie Briley and Oran Briley. Eva’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Her life was a testament to service, faith and the enduring power of love.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7 A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial at the Agee Cemetery on the family farm. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude’s.