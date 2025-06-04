Harry Alexander

Published 11:15 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Harry Duncan Alexander, age 82, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at his residence.

A native of Wayne Co., he was a retired salesman for Purcell’s Office Supply in Campbellsville and former co-owner of Nancy’s Gifts & Flowers. Harry was a loving husband, dad and grandfather; a UK basketball and SEC college football fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Harry was preceded in death by his mother, Stella Coffey Alexander; his father and step-mother, Clarence and Flonnie Alexander and a sister and her husband, Betty and Don Watson.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Nancy Polley Alexander, his two children, Jeff (Kim) Alexander and their daughter, Alee Wheatley and Suellen (Greg) Russell and their son Davis Russell, all of Louisville; two sisters, Helen (Clayton) Reid of Warrior, AL and their daughter Stella Ann (Jody) Roberts and Threca (Billy) Brown of Indianapolis, IN and his dachshunds, Bo and Sam.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.