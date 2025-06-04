SLIDE SHOW: Horizon seniors, staff take fishing trip to Basil Griffin

Published 6:01 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Seniors and staff members from Horizon Adult Health Care take an outing to Basil Griffin Park to go fishing on Wednesday morning, June 4, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

A group of seniors and staff members from Horizon Adult Health Care took an outing to Basil Griffin Park to go fishing and enjoy sitting by the lake on Wednesday morning, June 4, 2025.

