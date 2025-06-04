SLIDE SHOW: Horizon seniors, staff take fishing trip to Basil Griffin
Published 6:01 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Seniors and staff members from Horizon Adult Health Care take an outing to Basil Griffin Park to go fishing on Wednesday morning, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Ducks swim by as seniors and staff members from Horizon Adult Health Care fish at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday morning, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Brenda Pendleton casts her reel as a group of seniors and staff members from Horizon Adult Health Care take an outing to go fishing and sit by the lake at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday morning, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Horizon Adult Health Care associate Danielle Lowhorn helps Mitchell Green select bait to fish with as a group of seniors and staff members from Horizon take an outing at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday morning, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Horizon Adult Health Care occupational therapist Shania Jones helps Brenda Pendleton fish as a group of seniors and staff members from Horizon take an outing at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday morning, June 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A group of seniors and staff members from Horizon Adult Health Care took an outing to Basil Griffin Park to go fishing and enjoy sitting by the lake on Wednesday morning, June 4, 2025.
