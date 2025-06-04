Building permits Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Bowling Green

Stripes & More, 1434 Louisville Road, site work, $68,465.

Cornerstone Construction, 833 Rodeo Lane, Lot 139, residential building, $340,000.

Cornerstone Construction, 835 Rodeo Lane, Lot 139-1, residential building, $340,000.

Cornerstone Construction, 918 Rodeo Court, Lot 153, residential building, $340,000.

Cornerstone Construction, 916 Rodeo Court, Lot 153-1 residential building, $340,000.

Cornerstone Construction, 817 Rodeo Lane, Lot 137, residential building, $340,000.

Cornerstone Construction, 819 Rodeo Lane, Lot 137-1, residential building, $340,000.

Cornerstone Construction, 926 Rodeo Court, Lot 152, residential building, $340,000.

Cornerstone Construction 924 Rodeo Court, Lot 152-1, residential building, $340,000.

Cornerstone Construction, 870 Rodeo Lane, Lot 155, residential building, $340,000.

Cornerstone Construction, 825 Rodeo Lane, Lot 138, residential building, $340,000.

Cornerstone Construction, 827 Rodeo Lane, Lot 138-1, residential building, $340,000.

David Pedigo, 478 Plainview St., new detached garage, $35,000.

Stokes Homes, 484 Park East Lane, Lot 5-146, residential building, $700,000.

Benny Tichenor, 1302 Richland Way (Dennis Griffin), roof addition over patio on single-family residence, $35,000.

TNT Fireworks, 150 Walton Ave., tent.

TNT Fireworks, 1201 Morgantown Road, tent.

TNT Fireworks, 2370 Russellville Road, tent.

Glenda McFall, 1641 Media Drive, demolition, $1,600.

Greg Gary Trucking, 2209 Nashville Road, demolition of storage building, $11,000.

Signs Express, 215 E. 12th Ave. (Danny’s Compassion Center), one new attached, non-illuminated sign.

Scott Mullinex, 635 College St. (Dan Murph), alter commercial interior, $6,500.

Handyman Hutch of BG, 516 Claremoor Ave. (Holland Brothers), interior alteration on single-family residence, $100,000.

Amy Burge, 340 Three Springs Road, tent.

Warren County

Lawrence and Priscilla Troxler, 715 Denver Lane, fence.

Sandra Stalnaker, Lot 7, Carter Crossings, fence.

KBS Properties LLC, 2904 Smallhouse Road, single-family residence remodel, $80,000.

Jeffrey and Kimberly Essig, 11067 Porter Pike, agriculture building, $12,000.

Jeffrey and Kimberly Essig, 11067 Porter Pike, accessory apartment, $30,000.

Leslie Collins, 1172 Loving Road, storage shed, $8,500.

Veronica Harper, 841 McIntyre St., fence.

Ashleigh Sewell, 711 Denver Lane, fence.

Double T Holdings, Lot 3, Idle Acres subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.

Double T Holdings, Lot 5, Idle Acres subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.

Cin and Kaampitz Kham, 2630 Bill Dedmon Road, agriculture building, $18,860.

Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 26, Lansing Lane, single-family residence, $175,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 10, South Park Commons subdivision, single-family residence, $520,800.

Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners, 166 Karen Simpson Road, single-family residence, $200,000.

Brad Knee Builders LLC, 2688 Detour Road, single-family residence, $180,000.

Patrick and Jerri Hayes, 191 Detour Road, single-family residence remodel, $65,000.

Ronald and Ernestine Grimes, 747 Pleasant Grove Road, demolition, $2,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 36, South Haven subdivision, single-family residence, $295,820.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 37, South Haven subdivision, single-family residence, $291,681.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 38, South Haven subdivision, single-family residence, $268,440.

Richard Siang, 2872 Brahman Circle, fence.

Richard Siang, 2872 Brahman Circle, single-family residence addition covered deck, patio, porch), $2,000.

Cheechako 3 LLC, 728 Martinsville Ford Road, garage, $37,471.

Robert and Carol Rowland, 1343 Jack Simmons Road, garage, $6,930.

Eric and Cynthia Cowles, 305 Nash Stone Court, single-family residence remodel (living space), $108,000.

Bertha Altazar and Juan Moncivaez, 3391 Garrett Hollow Road, single-family residence addition, $25,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 2659 Brahman Lane, single-family residence, $513,800.

Nicholas and Lauren Long and Karen Smarko, 3629 Fuqua Road, single-family residence, $420,000.

Nicholas and Lauren Long and Karen Smarko, 3629 Fuqua Road, garage, $100,000.

Rafferty Development LLC, 7444 Russellville Road, demolition, $12,000.

Tong Wu and Guoliang Lin, 747 Denver Lane, fence.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 27, South Haven subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.

Shea Conley and Richard D. Wilson, 9337 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, pool, $70,000.

Wickman Construction Inc., 2043 Highland Church Road, single-family residence, $180,000.

Joshua and Rachel Morrison, 633 Old Greenhill Road, pool, $50,000.

Kyle and Magen Woosley, 6836 Buddy Miller Drive, pool, $70,000.

Richard and Connie Shifflett, 516 Summit Blvd., pool, $60,000.

John Taylor, 272 Ashton Court, pool, $78,000.

Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 1, Carnell Gibson subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 75, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.

J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 76, Harmony subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.

Michael and Ashleigh Keefer, 121 Bridlewood Court, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $35,350.

Ronald and Ernestine Grimes, 7370 Ky. 185, carport, $8,000.

Sarah Vaughn, 481 Lansing Lane, fence.

Jeremy and Allison Jones, 2898 Staner Lane, pergola.

Frankie Williams, Lot 4, Carter Crossings subdivision, fence.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 66, Dove Point subdivision, fence.

Chad and Natalie Willis, 74 Clayridge Court, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $29,850.

Wes Wrather, 401 Booth Drive, single-family residence, $880,000.

Faith and Jonathan Biggs, 320 Norris Road, single-family residence, $485,00.

Steve and Carol Spinks, 261 Freeport Road, demolition.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 2, South Park Commons subdivision, fence

Terry and Pamela Hatler and Kevin and Vicki Yaste, Lot 4, Creekside Bend, $355,000.

Matthew Armstrong, 2456 Topeka Road, fence.

Belynda Yeckering, 835 Old Greenville Road, demolition, $1,000.

Beverly Taylor and Robert Stephens II, 271 Sugar Mill Way, garage, $13,719.

Goodall Homes/Legacy By Goodall Homes, Lot 40, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, $191,540.

Goodall Homes/Legacy By Goodall Homes, Lot 68, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, $216,540.

Nicholas Schrecengost, 488 Shanty Hollow Road, carport, $6,000.

Raju Devaraj to Karpakambikaa Nanjappan, 723 Denver Lane, fence.

Benjamin and Melanie Wilson, 5839 Porter Pike, single-family residence, $140,000.

Steve and Maxine Arterburn, 2248 Three Forks Road, single-family residence, $126,800.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 12, South Park Commons subdivision, single-family residence, $503,800.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 76, South Park Commons subdivision, single-family residence, $493,800.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 177, South Park Commons subdivision, single-family residence, $378,000.

Morgantown Bank & Trust, 8051 Nashville Road, business, $220,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 299, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $240,000.

Jamie and Patrick Oliphant, 1407 Claypool-Boyce Road, fence.

Jamie and Patrick Oliphant, 1407 Claypool-Boyce Road, pool, $29,000.

Eric and Alina Vessels, 152 Vessels Road, agriculture building, $15,000.

Jeremy and Elizabeth Maynard, 508 Marblegate Circle, garage, $100,000.

Doyle and Patricia Adams, 675 Shetland Ave., garage, $22,500.

Toto Shauri and Tatu Mchukiwa, 2405 Shamrock Drive, fence.

Wayne and Holli Grubb, 4539 Shady Place Court, single-family residence remodel (living space), $95,000.

Mark McIvor, 485 Old Scottsville Road, storage shed, $10,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 344, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $215,245.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 345, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $222,795.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 346, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $189,460.

Joseph and Anne Allen, 527 Foxmoor Drive, pool, $100,000.

Joseph and Anne Allen, 527 Foxmoor Drive, fence.

Thuphangah Homes LLC, Lot 144, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $290,000.

Thuphangah Homes LLC, Lot 320, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $400,000.

Jason Huffman, 2340 Lodge Hall Road, pool, $10,000.

America’s Home Place Inc., Lot 17, Creekside Bend subdivision, single-family residence, $575,354.73.

Ali Ayoob and Ahmed Nasreen, Lot 356, Hidden River Estates subdivision, fence.

Ahmo Golubovic, 289 Mount Big Horn Court, garage, $75,000.

Sue Carol Greathouse, 4215 Plano Road, demolition, $5,500.

Rushing Builders Inc. Lot 324, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $221,495.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 337, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $222,795.

Buddy Jones, 1740 Goshen Church South Road, short-term rental.

Erin Holley and Shawn Nelson, 755 Denver Lane, fence.

Bethany Keltner and Kevin Cizmarik, 759 Denver Lane, fence.

Robert and Tracey Young, 763 Denver Lane, fence.

Revocable Trust of Spencer and Bethany Romine, 4816 Plano Road, garage, $250,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 325, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $219,230.

Sergey Grigoryan and Narine Saakyan, 280 Posey Lane, pool, $72,665.

Sergey Grigoryan and Narine Saakyan, 280 Posey Lane, fence.

Veterans West Industrial LLC, 1590 James Stewart Court, commercial storage, $1,250,000.

DR Horton Inc., Lot 17, Hanover Run, single-family residence, $362,000.

DR Horton Inc., Lot 18, Hanover Run, single-family residence, $344,000.

Ros Romchang and Meas Panha, 136 Huntsman Circle, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $800.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 188, South Park Commons subdivision, $378,800.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 26, South Haven subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.

Jasmin Music and Munira Beganovic, Lot 194, McLellan Crossings, fence.

Elsad Turkovic, Lot 209, McLellan Crossings, fence.

Morris Family Trust, Huckleberry Way, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $11,000.

Stephanie Urias and Brandon Riddle, 1421 Bristow Road, storage shed, $5,000.

Andrea Schmidt and Zachary Sherrill, 526 Marblegate Circle, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $65,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 41, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.

Brigite Sakina and Nogma Amisi, Lot 26, Westgate View subdivision, accessory apartment, $80,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 49, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 350, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $220,000.

Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 316, Carter Crossings subdivision, $225,000.

Debra and Richard Herrman, 14508 Morgantown Road, demolition, $1,000.

Bluegrass Building Consultants LLC, Lot 31, Creekside Bend, single-family residence, $450,000.

Lewis Walker Jr., 1290 Rivergreen Lane garage, $60,000.