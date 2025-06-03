Franklin’s Fiveash wins BGT event at Bowling Green CC Published 10:50 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Franklin’s Dylan Fiveash claimed a one-stroke victory in the boys’ 15-18 age division Monday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Series event held at Bowling Green Country Club.

Fiveash carded a 3-under par 69 to earn medalist honors. Scottsville’s Eli Stamper was just a shot back with a 70 to capture runner-up honors. Scottsville’s Barton Rutledge (74) and Franklin’s Dai’Shaun Flippin (78) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Bowling Green’s Brady Patterson (tied for sixth), Russellville’s Karson Rodgers (tied for sixth), Bowling Green’s Max Smith (tied for ninth), Johnny Brown (tied for ninth) and Luke Usinger (tied for ninth) also finished in the top 10.

Austin’s Chloe Witcher won the girls’ 15-18 division by two strokes with a 9-over 81. Franklin’s Chloe Chaney (90) was fourth and Scottsville’s Ella Anderson (91) finished fifth. Glasgow’s Tinsley Neagle (sixth) and Franklin’s Abbey Cook (10th) finished in the top 10.

Bowling Green’s Adrian Bewley notched a two-stroke win in the boys’ 12-14 division with an even-par 72. Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris was second with a 74, Paxton Fuqua was third with an 81, and Nicholas Morris was fourth with an 82.

Bowling Green’s Caroline Fuqua won the girls’ 12 and under (9-hole) division by two strokes with a three-over 39, followed by Bowling Green’s Saanvi Aravantagi (41), Ally Jean Stephens (42) and Annalise Morris (43).

Rockfield’s Knox Potter won the boys’ 10 and under (9-hole) division by two strokes with a 5-over 42.

GO Junior Golf Series

Morgantown’s Cooper Embry tied for first place in the boys’ 16-18 championship division in the season-opening GO Junior Golf Series even at The Bridges of Henderson Golf Course on May 29 in Henderson.

Embry carded an 8-over par 80 to tie with Owensboro’s Vince Hayden.

In a GO Series tournament May 30 at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville, Bowling Green’s McCauley McElroy took first in the girls’ 11-12 division with a 54.