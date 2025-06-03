Tops’ trio of baseball standouts enter transfer portal Published 11:51 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Western Ky. outfielder Ryan Wideman (33) slides into home plate while Western Ky. infielder Reid Howard (3) looks on during WKU’s 22-12 win over Louisiana Tech on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Nick Denes field in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Western Kentucky sophomore pitcher Drew Whalen (35) pitches to Middle Tennessee junior left fielder Keaton Ray (6) in the Hilltoppers’ 9-1 over the Blue Raiders at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, April 19, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS

Western Kentucky’s baseball program had a trio of standouts enter the NCAA transfer portal following a stellar season for the Hilltoppers.

Outfielder Ryan Wideman, starting pitcher Drew Whalen and relief pitcher Patrick Morris have all entered the portal, WKU confirmed Tuesday.

Wideman, a junior from Marietta, Georgia, was named Conference USA’s Player and Newcomer of the Year after a standout first season for the Hilltoppers. Wideman finished the season with a .398 batting average – tops in CUSA – and tallied 10 home runs, 20 doubles, six triples, 70 runs scored and a single season school-record 45 stolen bases.

The transfer from Georgia Highlands College ranks in the top five in 12 offensive categories in CUSA, leading the conference in batting average, hits (97), triples, at bats (244) and stolen bases.

Whalen, a sophomore from Franklin, Tennessee, was named the CUSA Pitcher of the Year following an outstanding regular season on the mound.

In his second season with the Hilltoppers, the right-hander tied for the league lead in wins after posting a 9-3 record. Over 16 appearances (all starts) covering a team-high 81 2/3 innings, Whalen compiled an ERA of 3.53 after allowing 71 hits and 31 walks while striking out a team-best 90 batters.

Whalen ranks in the top five in CUSA in ERA, opposing batting average (.235), innings pitched, strikeouts, strikeouts looking (25), wins and runs allowed.

Morris, a senior left-hander from Chandler, Arizona, was a vital member of the Hilltoppers’ bullpen this past season. In his second season with the program, Morris posted a stellar 1.11 ERA over 17 appearances (two starts) covering 32 1/3 innings. Morris tallied one save and went 2-0, finishing the season with 33 strikeouts.

WKU wrapped up its season this past weekend at the NCAA Oxford Regional, losing to bracket host No. 15 Ole Miss 8-6 on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Hilltoppers, who went 4-0 in the CUSA Baseball Tournament Championships, finished the season 4-2 in postseason play and 46-14 (18-9 CUSA) overall. The 46 wins mark the second-most in a season in the program’s 106-year history, one win shy of tying the 47-win 1980 team for the most wins in a season. The CUSA title was the first-ever for the Tops.