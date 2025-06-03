Hot Rods beat BlueClaws 7-3 in series opener Published 11:00 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The Bowling Green Hot Rods used a four-walk third inning to take the opening game of the series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 7-3 in South Atlantic League action on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (18-33) took the lead in the top of the third inning off Bowling Green starting pitcher TJ Nichols. Carson DeMartini swatted a solo home run to center field followed by a Kehden Hettiger solo blast to right field, putting the BlueClaws ahead, 2-0.

The Hot Rods (28-23) responded with four runs in the bottom of the third against Jersey Shore starter Alex McFarlane. Hunter Haas reached on a leadoff double and scored on an Ėmilien Pitre single, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Ryan Cermak, Daniel Vellojin and Jhon Diaz each drew RBI walks to put Bowling Green ahead, 4-2.

The Hot Rods added to their lead in the sixth inning off Jersey Shore reliever Wesley Moore. Vellojin reached on a hit-by-pitch, moved to second on a Hunter Haas walk and advanced to third on a Blake Robertson infield single. Vellojin scored on a passed ball and Adrian Santana drove in Haas and Robertson on a two-run double to left field, extending the lead to 7-2.

Jersey Shore added one run in the ninth on a Matt Higgins solo shot, but Bowling Green took the opening game of the series, 7-3.

Nichols (5-2) hurled five innings, allowing two solo homers while striking out three batters and walking three. McFarlane (0-6) took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits across four innings while walking five and striking out one.

Bowling Green takes on Jersey Shore on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods send out right-hander Marcus Johnson (2-3, 4.67) while the BlueClaws counter with righty Aaron Combs (0-3, 6.37).