Man involved in Barren crash dies from injuries Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

A man involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Cave City last month died Monday from his injuries.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred shortly after noon on May 23 in the 500 block of Broadway Street in Cave City.

KSP said that a preliminary investigation showed that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Wesley England, 41, of Hardyville, was stopped at a traffic light at Broadway Street and U.S. 31-W behind a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Frances Laird, 69, of Cave City.

England’s vehicle then accelerated and struck the back of Laird’s vehicle, pushing it through the intersection.

According to KSP, England continued to accelerate and his vehicle struck an unoccupied Dodge Caravan and a light pole.

Laird was treated at The Medical Center in Caverna for her injuries, while England was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where he was pronounced dead Monday.