BikeWalk BG to host Duncan Hines Ride & Dine

An event hosted by BikeWalk BG will make its debut on this year’s Duncan Hines Days calendar. Duncan Hines Days kicked off Sunday with a full week of activities planned.

The Duncan Hines Ride & Dine will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mellow Mushroom, where it will also conclude.

“This is the third year for Duncan Hines Days, but the first year for the ride,” said Natasha Smith of BikeWalk BG. “Everything for Duncan Hines Days centers around family-friendly entertainment, so this will be a family-friendly ride.”

Rollout will be at 6:15 p.m., but Smith said riders should arrive at 6 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom to get signed in.

She said the five-mile ride around downtown Bowling Green will take about 45 minutes to complete.

“After the ride, everybody is invited to stick around at Mellow Mushroom, which has a special pizza planned in observance of Duncan Hines Days,” she said.

The patio will be reserved for riders and West Sixth Brewing will also have several beers on tap, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Better Bowling Green.

Smith said that, as with all of their events, BikeWalk BG encourages all riders to be safe and wear a helmet.

For those who will need a helmet, contact the organization and they will bring one to borrow.

Riders should wear light or bright colors for safety and bike lights are recommended.

Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

To pre-register, visit https://forms.gle/MDp7moeiegpU9cQy6{/span} or visit the BikeWalk BG Facebook page.

The ride is free, but food and drinks must be purchased.

BikeWalk BG is a movement seeking to encourage biking and walking for all of Bowling Green. For more information, visit bikewalkbg.org.