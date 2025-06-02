Duncan finishes strong to claim second Paul Walker title Published 10:37 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Drake Duncan’s name is already etched on the rock at the first tee of Paul Walker golf course — a rock that lists the name of every winner in the annual Paul Walker Memorial Tournament

The former South Warren and Middle Tennessee golfer earned that spot when he won the event in 2017, but he had another goal in mind — join the select few that won the event multiple times.

That mission was accomplished after Sunday’s blistering final round, where Duncan pulled away from the pack to set the modern-day record with a two-day score of 13-under par 131.

In a pack with Jameson Corbin and last year’s winner Christian Tooley heading into the final nine hours, Duncan was able to win by four shots to secure his second Paul Walker title.

“Since I was a kid it’s the tournament I always wanted to win,” Duncan said. “It was 2017 when I got the first one and then I was trying to get in good company with people that have it on there twice.

“We have the same group of guys. I think we missed one year, but we’ve played 15 years in a row together in this tournament. Every year I am trying to get on there again.”

Duncan was -8 and held a one-shot lead over Tooley and Corbin heading into the final nine holes — the second time around the nine-hole course on the day.

“The first nine I hit two fairways, so I told myself making the turn to try to hit as many fairways as I can,” Duncan said. “Hit as many greens, just see if we can get some putts to fall. Try to stay in it one shot at a time. Trying to get looks at birdies.”

Corbin birdied to pull even after 10 holes before Duncan took control after chipping in for eagle on the Par 5 second hole. After hitting a cart path on his second shot, Duncan got his third shot right off the fringe then used a pitching wedge for the chip-in.

“When I made that I was like, ‘All right, maybe we can grind this out and stay in contention,’ ” Duncan said. “I just wanted in the last two or three holes to have that adrenaline and just be in contention. That was my goal and I ended up making birdie on eight and nine, hit a good bunker shot on six to make birdie as well. I was just trying to stay one shot at a time and letting it come to me instead of forcing it.”

Tooley and Corbin got as close as one shot after 14 holes, but Duncan birdied three out of the final four holes — including a birdie to finish it off.

“It was fun to have the opportunity to be aggressive up the hill, make a birdie and finish it out,” Duncan said.

Duncan finished his day with a 7-over 65, one shot better than his opening round.

Corbin, a former Barren County golfer who just completed his first year at Eastern Kentucky, finished second with a two-day score of 135.

“I got outrun,” Corbin said. “That’s all that happened. He just kept separating himself from everybody else in our group. It’s just hard to catch a guy that keeps separating every hole. It is what it is. I am happy for him. He played well.”

Corbin said overall he was pleased with his game during the two-day event.

“I had a good showing,” Corbin said. “It’s just like everybody else. There’s always shots left out there, but it’s over now. Can’t do anything about it.”

Tooley, who led by a shot after an opening-round 65, finished third. The former Warren East and WKU golfer was looking to make it back-to-back Paul Walker titles.

“You want to keep yourself in it and have a chance to win with nine holes to go, which I feel like I did,” Tooley said. “Just messed up a couple of the par 5s, didn’t execute and play as clean of golf as I should have.

“It’s fun to get out there and compete. They are all really good players. I grew up playing out here as a kid. It’s where I learned how to play. It’s fun. We all work now, so we don’t get to compete. This is our competition, so it’s a good time.”