Douglas Wilson Lawhorn, Sr.

Published 8:55 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Douglas Wilson Lawhorn, age 83, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on May 31, 2025 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.

Doug was born in South Pittsburg, Tennessee on March 14, 1942, a son of the late Wilson and Myrtle (Holt) Lawhorn. He was a graduate of South Pittsburg High School.

Doug was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church. He enjoyed golfing, working in his yard and spending time with his grandchildren.

Doug is survived by his wife of twenty five years, Mary Joyce Lawhorn, and two sons, Douglas Lawhorn Jr. (Charlene), of Cleveland, Tennessee and Richard Lawhorn (Kerri) of Cartersville, Georgia and five stepchildren, Angie W. Spickard of Bowling Green, Kim Haase (Jerry) of Bowling Green, Nathan Welch (Mary) of Flippen, Kentucky, and Adam Welch of Bowling Green, brothers, Joe Lawhorn (Bev) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Jim Bob Lawhorn of Chattanooga, Tennessee , ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step son, Greg Welch.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Wednesday June 4, 2025 with the Funeral Service beginning at 3:00 PM at the Christ Episcopal Church 1215 State Street Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.